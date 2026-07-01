Mason Marchment Signs a Multi-Year Contract with the Sharks

Those who wanted to see Mason Marchment sign a contract with the Canadiens will be disappointed.

We knew there was a lot of interest in his services on the market, and in the end, the Sharks won the race.

Marchment is heading to San Jose, and as reported by Elliotte Friedman, the deal is reportedly a five-year contract worth approximately $7 million per season.

Mason Marchment sounds like he's headed to San Jose…the long-time home of his father, Bryan, who has played both on- and off-ice roles Word is 5 years, approx. $7M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

Yesterday, I reported in an article that Marchment had already chosen his new team… and that it wasn't the Montreal Canadiens.

Now it's been confirmed.

That said, this might actually be good news for the Canadiens at the end of the day because Marchment's contract could very well age poorly. At that salary, it's a lot for a guy who would (probably) have slipped out of the top six in Montreal fairly quickly with all the other young players coming up…

With Marchment now under contract, the list of free agents still available is starting to get pretty… thin. What does it look like?

There's:

Alex Ovechkin

Anthony Mantha

Patrick Kane

Viktor Arvidsson

John Carlson

Jacob Trouba

Other players like Vladimir Tarasenko, Anders Lee, Jack Roslovic, Matias Maccieli, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, and Ian Cole are still available… but we can all agree that these aren't the kind of players who can turn things around for a team like the Canadiens.

To be continued…