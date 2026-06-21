Big Announcement for Luc Brodeur-Jourdain

Quebec soccer is honoring a legendary figure as Luc Brodeur-Jourdain officially joins the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

This recognition highlights an exceptional career built on consistency, leadership, and a deep understanding of the game.

A former dominant center for Laval University's Rouge et Or, Brodeur-Jourdain was a pillar of one of the most respected dynasties in Canadian college football. With Laval, he won three Vanier Cups, cementing his key role in his team's repeated successes.

He subsequently continued his professional career with the Montreal Alouettes, where he established himself as an intelligent and reliable player on the offensive line. His impact, however, was not limited to the field.

A Well-Rounded Career as Both Player and Coach

After his playing career, Brodeur-Jourdain also made his mark as an offensive line coach, notably contributing to another defining moment in Alouettes history with a Grey Cup victory in 2023. He had previously won two Grey Cups as a player, in 2012 and 2014, highlighting the rarity of his well-rounded career at the highest level.

Known for his discipline and understanding of the game, he has often been described as a natural leader, capable of raising the level of play among his teammates and across his units.

His official induction will take place this fall in Montreal, as part of a ceremony that will bring together several prominent figures from Quebec and international sports. This recognition seals the legacy of an athlete and coach who has left a profound mark on football in Quebec and Canada.

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