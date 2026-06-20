The Hurricanes Sign Nicolas Deslauriers Amid the Parade

Today is parade day for the Carolina Hurricanes. The team is celebrating its Stanley Cup victory with its fans… and the party is in full swing.

The footage is pretty incredible to watch, and we have to give a shout-out to the Canes' fans, who turned out in droves for the occasion.

They even filled every floor of a parking garage for the occasion, hehe.

Canes fans are so dedicated they filled every floor of the parking garage to get a better view. H/T @NHL pic.twitter.com/qbVS3CUwas — BarDown (@BarDown) June 20, 2026

That said, we were treated to a truly special moment during the parade. As the team's GM, Eric Tulsky, addressed the crowd, he took the time to acknowledge the impact of Nicolas Deslauriers, whose contract was set to expire this season.

And a few seconds later, Tulsky invited Deslauriers to come up and sign a new contract right in the middle of the parade. The Quebec native will remain in Carolina for the next two seasons (at $875,000 per year), and he celebrated in style.

Nic Deslauriers just SIGNED AN EXTENSION ON STAGE at the Canes' cup rally!!! “2 MORE F**KING YEARS” pic.twitter.com/bkb9907B0r — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 20, 2026

Obviously, that contract was negotiated before the parade, and they simply took advantage of the event to make it official in a pretty spectacular way.

And Deslauriers, who has been a key part of the Carolina locker room since his arrival, was able to celebrate with the fans.

It's pretty unusual to see something like this, but it's fully deserved for a guy who's found a way to make himself indispensable even without being a regular in the lineup.

Let's just say he's managed to make himself a lot more popular with Hurricanes fans than Mikko Rantanen… who got the short end of the stick today, as the Finn's jersey was placed on the road for all the trucks to run over, hehe.

There's a Canes Rantanen jersey in the road, and every time a truck comes by, the crowd cheers for them to run it over lmfao https://t.co/xAX1JAy9Xo — Ryæn (@Ryan2k18) June 20, 2026

Anyway, it was a great parade in Raleigh today, as the Hurricanes celebrated their Stanley Cup victory.

And seeing Deslauriers sign a contract right in the middle of it all is pretty special.

Quick thoughts

– Hehe.

Some of the Canes players are going wild during their championship parade! H/T @Canes pic.twitter.com/lWwoFFjDhE — BarDown (@BarDown) June 20, 2026

– Read this.

While trading a top-10 pick is uncommon in the NHL, there are a few teams that might be exploring that possibility. @Dixononsports examines what those deals could look like. https://t.co/yGnkFB6sMu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 20, 2026

– Interesting.