The Blue Jays are reportedly willing to spend even more to win in 2026

The Blue Jays' 2026 season isn't going great. Let's just put it that way.

There are some good moments, but there are also some tougher ones. Yesterday's 16-2 loss, during which Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got injured, is a good example.

But despite everything, the American League is so weak that with injured players returning, the Blue Jays clearly believe their chances aren't over yet.

That's not wrong. It'll depend on their record over the next few weeks, but maybe the team can pull through.

MLB

But we can all agree that to make it happen, the team will need help. And to get that help, they'll need outside assistance.

And outside help almost certainly means a costly contract to add to the books.

Spotrac

The Blue Jays, who have spent so much on 2026, can't really backtrack and let that season go down in history for the wrong reasons.

That surely explains why, according to Ken Rosenthal, an opponent of the Blue Jays believes the team would be willing to increase its payroll to improve its offense.

Ken Rosenthal mentions adding a contact hitter or a right-handed outfielder—even though the roster is already full in Toronto.

We can all agree that this is a logical need.

It's clear that the @BlueJays need a right-handed outfielder who's solid defensively. Lukes, Varsho, Piñango, and Sanchez are all left-handed. Barger will be too when he returns. Sanchez can no longer play in the outfield. — Denis Casavant (@casavantdenis) June 19, 2026

However, we mustn't forget that if the Blue Jays want to give themselves a chance, they'll also need to find help on the mound. That bullpen needs help. #Overloaded

And what about a starting pitcher?

“I think ultimately, the Blue Jays will have to go out and get a starter at the trade deadline.” @kaitlyncmcgrath joins @BlakeMurphyODC to discuss the state of Toronto's rotation amid Shane Bieber's recovery and Max Scherzer's latest setback. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz pic.twitter.com/IGcmKECsGL — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 18, 2026

Of the eight starters from spring training, three aren't options for 2026 (Cody Ponce and Jose Berrios are injured… while Eric Lauer is performing well in L.A.), and Max Scherzer is clearly at the end of his rope.

Kevin Gausman seems a little tired, Trey Yesavage is a rookie, Dylan Cease is coming off the injured list, and Shane Bieber hasn't pitched in the majors yet.

As for Patrick Corbin, he's no longer in his prime.

It's all well and good that Jake Bloss is coming back from an injury, but let's just say that one more starter wouldn't be a luxury at all.

Jake Bloss returned to the Buffalo Bisons mound last night. 4 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks on 65 pitches . The last time Bloss pitched in Triple-A was back on May 3, 2025. Here's how his stuff looked in his return ( ) pic.twitter.com/ytxsZ0tcVG — Blue Jays Prospect Tracker (@jays_tracker) June 19, 2026

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