MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani, the Secretive One | Things Are Going Well in Dunedin

Shohei Ohtani, the Secretive One

He hadn't really mentioned that his wife was expecting the couple's second child.

Dave Roberts says he found out very recently that Shohei Ohtani is expecting his second child. He noted that they knew the baby was on the way but wouldn't add more details. “He likes his privacy.” — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) June 20, 2026

Austin Wells is expected to return tomorrow

That's the plan, at least.

Austin Wells will likely return to the Yankees' lineup tomorrow, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 20, 2026

Things are going well in Dunedin

Blue Jays prospects are doing well.

The #BlueJays' top prospects with Dunedin are really starting to heat up in June: JoJo Parker: .306/.407/.612, 3 HR, 5 SB in 14 games

Juan Sanchez: .333/.377/.563, 2 HR, 1 SB in 12 games — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 20, 2026

Blake Snell could throw a session in the bullpen soon

The long road to recovery is underway.

Blake Snell is getting close to throwing a bullpen session, per @FabianArdaya pic.twitter.com/TrDdEu0PCY — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 19, 2026

Freddie Freeman Speaks Out

He thinks MLB's draft proposal (read about it here) is ridiculous.

Dodgers stars blast ‘ridiculous' MLB draft proposal: ‘It's all about money' https://t.co/G9EVT6oadb pic.twitter.com/oOlhuzGpzl — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 20, 2026

Ranger Suarez enjoys pitching in Boston

Even though his team is having a rough season.

Ranger Suarez: “It's very special to play here in Boston. With the history the team has and the fan base we have, it's amazing to be able to play here. They're very passionate. It's just very special to be able to play for a team with as much history as Boston.” – @ChrisCotillo pic.twitter.com/xPGoQ4WLfg — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 20, 2026

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