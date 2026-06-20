MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani, the Secretive One | Things Are Going Well in Dunedin

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani, the Secretive One | Things Are Going Well in Dunedin
Credit: LAT

Shohei Ohtani, the Secretive One

He hadn't really mentioned that his wife was expecting the couple's second child.

Austin Wells is expected to return tomorrow

That's the plan, at least.

Things are going well in Dunedin

Blue Jays prospects are doing well.

Blake Snell could throw a session in the bullpen soon

The long road to recovery is underway.

Freddie Freeman Speaks Out

He thinks MLB's draft proposal (read about it here) is ridiculous.

Ranger Suarez enjoys pitching in Boston

Even though his team is having a rough season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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