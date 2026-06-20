MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani, the Secretive One | Things Are Going Well in Dunedin
Shohei Ohtani, the Secretive One
He hadn't really mentioned that his wife was expecting the couple's second child.
Austin Wells is expected to return tomorrow
That's the plan, at least.
Things are going well in Dunedin
Blue Jays prospects are doing well.
Blake Snell could throw a session in the bullpen soon
The long road to recovery is underway.
Freddie Freeman Speaks Out
He thinks MLB's draft proposal (read about it here) is ridiculous.
Ranger Suarez enjoys pitching in Boston
Even though his team is having a rough season.
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