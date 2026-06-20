Justin Verlander: One Season Too Many?

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers fans were mentally preparing to welcome Justin Verlander back to Comerica Park. However, another blow has struck: the veteran pitcher has been injured again and will not be taking the mound as planned.

This unfortunate situation raises the question of whether the 2026 season might be one too many for him and whether he should have hung up his cleats at the end of last season rather than pushing himself unnecessarily.

Looking at the situation objectively and considering what's happening with Max Scherzer, the same could be said of the Blue Jays' pitcher. In both cases, the veterans wanted to treat themselves to one more season in environments they particularly love.

Given the persistent injuries affecting both athletes, it appears the 2026 season won't go down in history and will instead mark a dismal swan song for them—a chapter no one will want to remember when these two giants are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Justin Verlander was scratched from his return to Comerica Park once again. Now expected to miss weeks, his latest injury raises even tougher questions. “I've always said I want to play until the wheels fall off. And I don't know, maybe they are falling off.” https://t.co/Tuehjyyfxw — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 19, 2026

Back in a Tigers uniform, Verlander has pitched only once this season, on March 30 in Arizona. It was a very short outing in which he allowed five runs on six hits in just three and two-thirds innings of work. Since then, his return to action has been repeatedly postponed, to the point where team management had very little hope that he would be able to step in and bolster a rotation considered fragile and ineffective.

Tigers fans had circled June 21 on their calendars to cheer on Verlander as he made his first home start in a Tigers uniform—a first since 2017. They're in for another disappointment, as the veteran suffered a groin injury during his rehabilitation.

For those who follow the Tigers closely, this won't be their first disappointment in 2026. The Michigan team has been struggling since the start of the season and sits last in its division, eight and a half games behind the co-leaders, the White Sox and the Guardians.

Verlander's return to Detroit would have been a great reason for them to celebrate and put the team's poor record behind them, but they'll have to wait and hope that things turn around. At 43, Verlander is no spring chicken, and he needs more time to recover from an injury. So we shouldn't expect miracles from him and should remain realistic. His career is coming to an end.

In Toronto, Max Scherzer's 2026 season has been similar to Justin Verlander's, except that he has taken the mound six times as part of a severely depleted rotation.

They say a boxer shouldn't retire after a knockout loss, because that's what fans are most likely to remember. In 2026, Verlander and Scherzer spent most of the season down on the canvas, unable to really get back up for the count.

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