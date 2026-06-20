Brendon Little Heads to Buffalo, and Daulton Varsho Returns to Action

The Blue Jays have announced several roster moves.

Brendon Little, who isn't exactly a fan favorite and gave up several runs yesterday in his return to the majors, has already been sent back to Buffalo.

He's making room for Lazaro Estrada, who was injured early in the season and is now ready to return to action.

The Blue Jays have also sent Charles McAdoo down to the minors since Daulton Varsho is ready to return to action.

ROSTER MOVES: OF Daulton Varsho has been reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active today INF Charles McAdoo has been optioned to Triple-A RHP Lazaro Estrada has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active today LHP Brendon Little has been optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/2p5pMhTwvv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 20, 2026

Details to follow…

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