Brendon Little Heads to Buffalo, and Daulton Varsho Returns to Action
The Blue Jays have announced several roster moves.
Brendon Little, who isn't exactly a fan favorite and gave up several runs yesterday in his return to the majors, has already been sent back to Buffalo.
He's making room for Lazaro Estrada, who was injured early in the season and is now ready to return to action.
The Blue Jays have also sent Charles McAdoo down to the minors since Daulton Varsho is ready to return to action.
Details to follow…
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