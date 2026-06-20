All-Star Game: Here Are the Expected Starting Pitchers

There are now three weeks left until the annual All-Star Game, which will be held in Philadelphia this year. We know that fan voting is underway for the offensive players, and we also know that the format of the home run derby will change this year.

And more and more, we're starting to see candidates stand out among the pitchers. Remember that, unlike the hitters, the pitchers are selected by MLB.

And the big question, as it is every year, is who the two starting pitchers will be. That honor comes with a certain prestige… and this year, there are two candidates who seem like pretty logical choices.

At the start of the season, we would have thought that Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes would be those candidates. But in the end, we'll be looking elsewhere.

In the American League, the choice seems pretty easy. Cam Schlittler is undoubtedly the best pitcher in his league this season, with an ERA (1.71) that's significantly lower than that of his closest competitor, Drew Rasmussen (2.59).

It's incredible just how much Schlittler is running away with the AL Cy Young . No other AL pitcher is even in the same stratosphere as him https://t.co/LA6FRGMqIV pic.twitter.com/Jy0VvdL2Ll — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) June 20, 2026

With Schlittler, MLB would have the opportunity to showcase not only the best pitcher in the American League, but also an electrifying pitcher who is a star with the Yankees.

The choice couldn't be easier… unless he completely falls apart over the next month, of course.

In the National League, it's a bit more complicated. Cristopher Sanchez, Shohei Ohtani, Chris Sale, Chase Burns, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are all having excellent seasons…

But the name on everyone's lips right now on the mound in MLB is Jacob Misiorowski. And the league must be dreaming of seeing him throw his fireballs to kick off the All-Star Game.

Scheduled Jacob Misiorowski first-inning post 101.6

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88.8

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103.2

102.6 pic.twitter.com/1lxiiAb3GT — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2026

Misiorowski, just like Schlittler, is an electrifying young pitcher with a monster fastball. The two have fairly similar profiles, and a showdown between two of the sport's most exciting young talents would be quite a sight.

Miz might be more likely to be passed over given that there's more competition in the National League, but the fact that he's so exciting to watch pitch gives him some breathing room.

Keep in mind that for the past two years, Paul Skenes has been the starter in the National League. In the American League, Skubal earned the honor last year, while Corbin Burnes (back when he played for the Orioles) was the starter in 2024.

How does a Schlittler vs. Misiorowski matchup sound to you?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.