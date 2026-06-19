Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gets Injured in a Heavy Loss for the Blue Jays

This afternoon, the Blue Jays were in Chicago to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field. After three straight wins, the Jays had a chance to get back to .500 with a victory.

But the exact opposite happened.

Right from the first inning, the Blue Jays found themselves in hot water. Kevin Gausman had a dreadful start, giving up seven runs (including a grand slam) to the Cubs before they had even recorded three outs.

Kevin Gausman in the 1st inning vs. the Cubs: 7 ER

, 5 H

, 4 BB

, 1 Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/cuhLkC2j6A — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 19, 2026

Then, in the sixth inning, another blow struck the Jays. After a home run by George Springer that cut the lead to five runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped up to the plate.

And after hitting a pop-up, he immediately clutched his lower back (he's already missed a few games recently due to back issues)… and was unable to finish the game. Let's hope the team simply decided to play it safe.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exits the game after appearing to tweak his back in the sixth inning. pic.twitter.com/p4p1foaP5h — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2026

And half an inning later, Brendon Little imploded on the mound. He allowed four earned runs, giving up two hits and three walks.

Spencer Miles tried to limit the damage, but to no avail.

Pete Crow-Armstrong stays hot as he picks up his third hit of the game and the @Cubs' 10th run of the afternoon! pic.twitter.com/pS9G8roPoD — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2026

Tyler Rogers came in to pitch in a game where his team was trailing by nine runs, and he was forced to throw 28 pitches. And as it turned out, he didn't allow any earned runs… but he still gave up five unearned runs.

A truly bizarre game.

Justin Dean comes off the bench and delivers a bases-clearing triple The @Cubs offense is on fire! pic.twitter.com/Za7UQack0O — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2026

Myles Straw came in to finish the game on the mound, firing 43-mile-per-hour fastballs in what was a stinging defeat for the Blue Jays. The team lost 16-2.

The Blue Jays now have a 37-39 record… and a bullpen that was already overburdened and became even more so today. And with no day off for nearly two weeks, John Schneider will have to find ways to get out of jams… and hope his starters don't have too many outings like Gausman's today.

The good news is that John Schneider offered reassurance regarding Vladdy. The manager said everything is fine and that he expects Guerrero Jr. to be available tomorrow.

Let's hope it doesn't get any worse between now and then.

Guerrero isn't going in for any imaging. Schneider said that unless things change overnight, Guerrero should be good to go for Saturday's game. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 19, 2026

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