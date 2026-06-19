The Date to Watch in the Samuel Montembeault Case

Samuel Montembeault's situation is drawing attention right now.

After all, we know the Canadiens are looking to trade their goaltender. We also know, thanks to our colleague Maxime Truman, that the Edmonton Oilers are in the mix.

That said, they're not the only ones interested.

According to my sources, the Oilers have a strong interest in Samuel Montembeault. Note: The Oilers aren't the only team to have reached out to the Habs about Montembeault, and he isn't the only goaltender on their radar. However, there's clearly a path that… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 16, 2026

On that note, Anthony Martineau has provided additional insight into the situation. According to what he's heard, the Canadiens are expected to pursue a trade in June to maximize their chances of trading the goaltender.

That's when the most intense discussions are expected to take place. And that's when the Habs are likely to have the most wiggle room, since opposing teams will be filling their roster spots in the coming weeks.

“Inevitably, there will be fewer teams in the mix after July 1.” – Anthony Martineau, on the goaltending situation

Info: We should expect the most intense discussions regarding a Samuel Montembeault trade to take place before July 1. At this point, I understand that the Habs want to keep as much flexibility as possible when it comes to… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 19, 2026

Martineau, who confirms the Oilers' interest in the Quebec native, says the Habs aren't 100% closed to the idea of keeping Monty. And that will depend largely on the return offered.

I get the feeling the Habs won't want to part with the goaltender just yet, though.

Since July 1 is likely to settle many goaltending situations across the NHL, Montembeault's market value could drop in July.

And that's why July 1 is a date to watch in this situation.

Note: If a team finds itself in trouble in five or six weeks and is willing to pay the price, nothing would stop Kent Hughes—if he hasn't made a move yet—from doing so.

But it's understandable why the chances of Monty staying in Montreal—which isn't entirely impossible—are greater if he hasn't been traded by July 1. So, in a way, time is running out on this situation.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Oh?

Tampa Bay might be going for the home run. https://t.co/PNCzFh5AC2 https://t.co/4obJvlodWe — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 19, 2026

– Heads up, everyone.