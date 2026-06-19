“Teams that were interested in Nico Hischier are now looking elsewhere.”

Félix Forget
“Teams that were interested in Nico Hischier are now looking elsewhere.”
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

In the eyes of many, Nico Hischier was the perfect fit for the Canadiens' second-line center position. The Devils' captain, who is one year away from unrestricted free agency, checks all the boxes for the ideal candidate to play alongside Nick Suzuki.

A left-hander capable of scoring 30 goals and racking up nearly 70 points, excellent defensively and at the faceoff circle—he had it all.

That said, for a while now, it's been clear that the Swiss player's future is taking shape. Talks between Hischier and the Devils seem to be progressing… and expectations are growing that he'll sign a new contract to stay in New Jersey.

And Pierre LeBrun, in an article for The Athletic, has pretty much confirmed all of this: talks are so far along that other teams hoping to see Hischier become available are now looking elsewhere.

And we know that LeBrun himself has often stated that the Canadiens were among the teams that had a strong interest in Hischier.

The insider notes that, barring any unexpected obstacles, Hischier will likely continue his career with the Devils. The bulk of the negotiations has reportedly been settled, and the two sides are now working out the final details.

Keep in mind that the Devils' captain cannot officially sign a new contract until July 1. But from what we understand, the deal is pretty much unofficially done.

It's worth noting that in the same article, LeBrun also adds that Robert Thomas is not expected to be available this summer. Unsurprisingly, these are two major targets that the Habs likely had their sights set on, and who are now—barring a massive turnaround—out of the picture.

No, finding a second center won't be much easier this summer for Kent Hughes.


In Brief

– Patrick Kane congratulates Jonathan Toews on his career.

– That's not bad.

– A name to watch.

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