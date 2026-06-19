RUMOR | Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes on the Jets’ radar

Kent Hughes is currently doing his homework. That's his job.

By necessity, his job is to call his counterparts to see who might be available. After all, you don't necessarily know which players are on the market.

Things can change quickly.

If he keeps track of the current situation, he might realize that the Jets will be forced to rebuild their roster—or at least take a step back.

Why? Because things are already bad enough… and Connor Hellebuyck is likely to leave.

And even if the Jets don't necessarily want to take a step back, Mark Scheifele could very well get fed up and go to his GM to ask for a fresh start following a potential trade involving the team's No. 1 goaltender.

Jimmy Murphy (Sick Podcast) addressed the topic, referencing what Jeff Marek and Greg Wyshynski had said. And Wyshynski, on Marek's podcast, floated the theory that Scheifele could end up in Montreal.

Of course, when you think of Scheifele and the Canadiens, the incident in the 2021 playoffs against Jake Evans immediately comes to mind. You know what I'm talking about…

Would he be accepted by the Evans brothers, Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki?

All this to say that if the center—who is a bit older (33) than the Canadiens' core and who might not be defensive enough for Kent Hughes's liking—were to come to town, it would cost a lot.

Wyshynski and Marek have speculated on the price. Michael Hage might be involved in a potential deal (along with some other assets), and it's likely that Jacob Fowler or Jakub Dobes would be as well.

Why? Because we're working on the premise that if the Jets were to trade their center, it's because their franchise goaltender would be gone. So they'd have to replace him.

I think the Habs need to be cautious before trading a goaltender with a bright future, and that's not at all what the GM wants to do in 2026… but if a 103-point player is on the line, they'll have to consider it.

In a Nutshell

– Must-listen.

Canada made short work of the Qataris: 6–0. What a performance! Canada will play for first place in its group next Wednesday against Switzerland. The only downside: Ismaël Koné's serious injury. pic.twitter.com/NMXkiuQq1S — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 19, 2026

– That's to be expected.

– Will they go to the U.S.?

Darren Dreger: Regarding Morgan Rielly and Darnell Nurse: I don't know if either of those guys wants to stay in Canada; maybe they want to go to a market where there's… less outside pressure – Barn Burner (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 19, 2026

– The role players are going to be walking on eggshells in Edmonton.

Former Maple Leaf Daniel Winnik isn't exactly winning over Oilers fans with his take on Mike Babcock Winnik says Babcock made him lose his love for the game, and it's not the star players who'll have a problem—it's everyone else (@FirstUp1050) pic.twitter.com/et85lmLJ4e — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 19, 2026

– Jacob Trouba is set to become a free agent.