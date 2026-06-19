Matthew Knies and the CH: It Wasn’t That Close to Happening, Says Darren Dreger

The final trade deadline turned out to be a strange day for the CH. The club didn't make any moves… but we know that Kent Hughes came very close to completing a major trade that ultimately fell through.

And in the days that followed, Matthew Knies's name began circulating widely. Many sources reported that he was the one the Habs had their sights set on that day.

Since then, other reports have surfaced suggesting that Alexander Zharovsky was involved in the talks, that the trade was completed one minute too late, that Kent Hughes was pretty upset with Brad Treliving, and so on.

Except that Darren Dreger, during an appearance on the radio show “First Up,” discussed the Knies situation in light of recent rumors involving the forward. And the insider was quite categorical: according to what he's heard, a trade sending Knies to Montreal was nowhere near as close as had been reported.

And he seems really confident in his assessment, having mentioned that his sources are rock-solid on this matter.

Darren Dreger: I know what Toronto needed to move Matthew Knies; management… spoke with Knies after the deadline, admitted that there was a lot of interest, including from the Canadiens, but it never got as close as some have speculated or reported – First Up (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 19, 2026

And of course, hearing that is quite surprising given that many sources have reported on a trade that supposedly came very close to happening between the Habs and the Leafs. But Dreger clearly seems confident enough in his assessment to take the opposite side of this story.

What really happened in the Canadiens' front office during the last trade deadline? We may never know.

It's worth noting that Dreger also mentioned Michael Hage as a player the Maple Leafs wanted, but whom the Habs refused to include in a trade at the last deadline. The insider added, however, that the Habs are among the teams still keeping a close eye on the situation.

Will Hage be available this time? Good question.

Quick Thoughts

– What do you think?

Let's just say François Gagnon isn't a fan of the Maple Leafs' plan pic.twitter.com/8oKjO1YZ5z — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 19, 2026

– Where will Morgan Rielly end up?

Chris Johnston: Regarding Morgan Rielly and the Maple Leafs: I do believe there's been at least a little bit of progress toward finding a potential landing spot – That's Hockey (6/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 19, 2026

– Names to watch.