Collective Bargaining Agreement: MLB Proposes Changes to the Draft

With a labor dispute looming on the horizon, Major League Baseball and the Players Association continue to pass the buck back and forth in negotiations over the next collective bargaining agreement.

In fact, MLB presented its latest proposal to the players yesterday (Thursday), an offer that focused primarily on the future of the draft and international recruitment.

The league's offer would represent major changes in how teams scout amateur talent and would result in significantly less money going to young players.

MLB proposed a lot to the union on Thursday that might never become reality, including slashed signing bonuses. But the international draft—remember, there was some progress made on that last time. On the big changes MLB proposed for amateur players: https://t.co/W2WrxKzbDe — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 18, 2026

In fact, high school players would not be eligible for the draft, while college players would become eligible after their sophomore year. The MLB draft would also be reduced from twenty to twelve rounds, and the bonus pool would be cut from $358.7 million to $200 million.

There would also be an international draft, rather than the current signing system. Players, however, would not be eligible until they turn 18 instead of 16, and the bonus pool would be reduced to $200 million.

And Commissioner Rob Manfred and his cronies have the nerve to claim that this is for the players' own good.

It is high time to reform the international amateur system to address long-standing challenges and benefit future players.

It is therefore no surprise that the players' union quickly rejected this offer in a way that left no room for interpretation.

Today, MLB has put forward another set of proposals that are downright bad for baseball—proposals that would cripple the next generation of players and harm the future of our game.

As was the case during the negotiations for the last collective bargaining agreement, both sides are clearly acting in bad faith. MLB's most recent offer is yet another example of the gap between the two sides regarding the future of baseball.

The MLBPA says in a statement that MLB's proposals today regarding amateur and international drafts “are flat out bad for baseball, ones that would cripple the next generation of players and damage the future of our game.” pic.twitter.com/xdBvVuH62X — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 18, 2026

Don't expect to see any baseball in March 2027.

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