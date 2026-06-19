Brendon Little is back in Toronto
At the start of the season, Brendon Little wasn't exactly the Blue Jays fans' favorite player. Let's just put it that way.
He had started to struggle toward the end of the 2025 season. So when he lost his way in 2026, there was no more patience left for him.
He was sent down to Triple-A, where he had his ups and downs.
But now, it seems the Blue Jays are at the stage of giving him another shot at the major league level. That's why he's just been recalled by the Blue Jays.
Chad Dallas, meanwhile, is heading to Buffalo.
This will be a good test for Little. If he doesn't perform well, the Blue Jays will have a clearer picture when it comes time to make decisions.
One can imagine that if Yimi Garcia had responded better to his rehab process in Triple-A, he'd be the one getting activated today.
But since he's feeling just “OK” after yesterday's outing—where his velocity was down—the Blue Jays are taking their time.
Still with the Blue Jays, it's worth noting that Daulton Varsho still has a chance to return tomorrow. It will depend on how he progresses between now and then.
Stay tuned.
But Shane Bieber's situation is clearer. Barring any mishaps on Saturday, when he's scheduled to throw a few pitches, we expect him to take Max Scherzer's spot in the rotation starting Monday.
We'll know more in the coming days. But for now, that's the plan.
Finally, it's worth noting that Ernie Clement is dealing with hip pain. As a result, he's getting the day off today, and Davis Schneider is playing second base.
It doesn't seem to be serious.
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