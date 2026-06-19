Brendon Little is back in Toronto

At the start of the season, Brendon Little wasn't exactly the Blue Jays fans' favorite player. Let's just put it that way.

He had started to struggle toward the end of the 2025 season. So when he lost his way in 2026, there was no more patience left for him.

He was sent down to Triple-A, where he had his ups and downs.

But now, it seems the Blue Jays are at the stage of giving him another shot at the major league level. That's why he's just been recalled by the Blue Jays.

Walks were still a major issue for Little in Triple-A, but the #BlueJays have at least liked his recent outings more than his earlier ones. And at this point, they need to see what they have in Little (and his spot on the 40-man roster). He has a big week or two ahead of him. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 19, 2026

Chad Dallas, meanwhile, is heading to Buffalo.

This will be a good test for Little. If he doesn't perform well, the Blue Jays will have a clearer picture when it comes time to make decisions.

One can imagine that if Yimi Garcia had responded better to his rehab process in Triple-A, he'd be the one getting activated today.

But since he's feeling just “OK” after yesterday's outing—where his velocity was down—the Blue Jays are taking their time.

Schneider said Garcia's soreness “comes with the territory given what he's going through and what he's coming back from. I don't think it's concerning yet, but we'll see how the next one goes and go from there.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 19, 2026

Still with the Blue Jays, it's worth noting that Daulton Varsho still has a chance to return tomorrow. It will depend on how he progresses between now and then.

Stay tuned.

But Shane Bieber's situation is clearer. Barring any mishaps on Saturday, when he's scheduled to throw a few pitches, we expect him to take Max Scherzer's spot in the rotation starting Monday.

We'll know more in the coming days. But for now, that's the plan.

The Blue Jays will wait until after he throws his side session before announcing anything, but there's a strong possibility Bieber will start on Monday against Houston . John Schneider: “All signs point to him being ready to go.” https://t.co/ImPZ1kCduP — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 19, 2026

Finally, it's worth noting that Ernie Clement is dealing with hip pain. As a result, he's getting the day off today, and Davis Schneider is playing second base.

It doesn't seem to be serious.

Ernie Clement is dealing with some left hip soreness; the Blue Jays have been looking to give him a day off during their current 16-games-in-16-days stretch. https://t.co/e8FbJdLz7X — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 19, 2026

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