Bo Bichette Booed in Philadelphia: No Surprise There

During the offseason, everyone expected Bo Bichette to sign with Philly. At one point, it seemed like it was just a matter of time.

Rumors swirled about a seven-year, $200 million contract.

Then, when the New York Mets let Kyle Tucker slip away, the club panicked and turned to the former Blue Jays player. A three-year, $126 million contract with opt-out clauses was accepted by the player.

In Philadelphia, there was some dissatisfaction. After all, people believed they had a deal with the shortstop.

Last night, the Mets (who are having a rough season) were on the road in Pennsylvania, of all places. And Bichette, who is getting back on track after a difficult start to the season, was asked about the offseason situation.

He mentioned that there was indeed an opportunity with the Phillies on the table, but that nothing had been finalized. He wasn't going to say otherwise, of course.

Bo Bichette on whether he ever thought he would sign with the #Phillies back in January: “I thought it was an opportunity, for sure. But there were definitely things that needed to be worked out for that to become a possibility. So, no, I didn't think that.” — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) June 18, 2026

That said, as everyone had predicted, the last-minute change didn't sit well with Phillies fans, who have long memories.

Bichette, in his first at-bat of the season at the Phillies' stadium, was booed by the fans. I hope no one is surprised.

Bo Bichette is booed in his first at-bat of the season in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/hD57TvM1i4 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 18, 2026

The former Blue Jays player failed to get a hit during the game against division rivals the Mets.

His team still won 6-4, thanks in large part to two home runs by Juan Soto. It's also worth noting that Phillies shortstop Trea Turner didn't finish the game: he was hit in the knee by a pitch.

PMLB

Blue Jays win… and a home run for Vladdy.

My god, he's done it. A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run, 410 feet over the Green Monster. His fourth of the season. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MsZcXEdJjp — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 18, 2026

Yimi García: Decline in velocity during his rehab outing.

Yimi García, pitching on one day's rest for the first time during his rehab stint, threw 16 pitches in AAA: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB . His velocity was down, sitting at 93.1 and peaking at 94.6. He averaged 96.0 last year and 96.5 in '24. We'll see where the #BlueJays go from here. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 19, 2026

Francisco Lindor is nearing a return.

Francisco Lindor to begin rehab stint and could return to the Mets' lineup next week https://t.co/3APpo1L7wO pic.twitter.com/hZjb9vPYyL — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 19, 2026

That's why you need a protective cup.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was in so much pain after fouling a ball off his manhood that he couldn't stay in the game pic.twitter.com/g5BCyRQlsw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 19, 2026

Joey Bart to Atlanta.

We have acquired right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton from Atlanta in exchange for catcher Joey Bart. Stratton was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/AZAdBtuR11 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 19, 2026

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