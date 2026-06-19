Bo Bichette Booed in Philadelphia: No Surprise There
During the offseason, everyone expected Bo Bichette to sign with Philly. At one point, it seemed like it was just a matter of time.
Rumors swirled about a seven-year, $200 million contract.
Then, when the New York Mets let Kyle Tucker slip away, the club panicked and turned to the former Blue Jays player. A three-year, $126 million contract with opt-out clauses was accepted by the player.
In Philadelphia, there was some dissatisfaction. After all, people believed they had a deal with the shortstop.
Last night, the Mets (who are having a rough season) were on the road in Pennsylvania, of all places. And Bichette, who is getting back on track after a difficult start to the season, was asked about the offseason situation.
He mentioned that there was indeed an opportunity with the Phillies on the table, but that nothing had been finalized. He wasn't going to say otherwise, of course.
That said, as everyone had predicted, the last-minute change didn't sit well with Phillies fans, who have long memories.
Bichette, in his first at-bat of the season at the Phillies' stadium, was booed by the fans. I hope no one is surprised.
The former Blue Jays player failed to get a hit during the game against division rivals the Mets.
His team still won 6-4, thanks in large part to two home runs by Juan Soto. It's also worth noting that Phillies shortstop Trea Turner didn't finish the game: he was hit in the knee by a pitch.
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