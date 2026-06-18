Radko Gudas could be on the market (and of interest to the CH)

Radko Gudas is currently the captain of the Anaheim Ducks. However, he is without a contract for next season and could be on the move.

That's according to reporter Kevin Weeks. Gudas could secure a 2- to 3-year contract worth less than four million dollars.

According to sources, I'm told @AnaheimDucks captain D. Gudas is drawing interest on the market. If he and the Ducks can't reach an agreement, the @FlaPanthers and @MapleLeafs are among potential suitors. He's physical, experienced,

playoff-tested, and looking for a 2- to 3-year deal with an AAV between $3.5M and $4M+ #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/llbpdidQNa — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 19, 2026

He mentions that if he and the Ducks can't reach an agreement, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers might be interested in his services.

Could Kent Hughes also be interested in him? Perhaps, since he fits the profile of a third-pair defenseman with his well-known toughness.

However, there are a few issues. He's 36 years old, and a four-year contract would take him to age 40. Also, is this really the kind of player the Habs want on their team? I doubt it.

One thing is certain: opinions on social media are pretty mixed. Some fans would love to have him on their team, especially to protect the Habs' talented players, while others don't even want to see the Habs go near him. Some comments are pretty scathing.

I'm on the side of those who don't want to see Gudas show up in Montreal. I don't think he's a good fit for the Habs, especially at his age. There are other, more interesting options, like Vincent Desharnais, who would cost a lot less. Plus, his hits often border on being illegal. I don't think Martin St-Louis would be very patient with him. Let's not forget that he's the one who ended Auston Matthews' season.

In a nutshell

– He's doing a great job.

Utah Mammoth Head Coach | “It's fun”: The Mammoth extend André Tourigny's contract by two years https://t.co/G3pVrhXlBs — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 19, 2026

– A horrific injury.

– What a photo!