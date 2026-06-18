Patrik Laine’s name continues to be linked to the Kings

The fact that Patrik Laine is eligible to sign a contract based on performance bonuses will help him find a new team this summer.

There will be interest in his services from all corners of the NHL, and the player will have a decision to make.

Where will he play in '26–'27?

For what it's worth, David Pagnotta firmly believes there could be a good fit between Laine and the Los Angeles Kings. This isn't the first time his name has been linked to the Kings, and clearly, that idea just won't go away.

Because it's true that there are several reasons why this actually makes quite a bit of sense.

My latest on DeBrusk & Pettersson trade chatter in Vancouver, plus:

– Laine in LA?

– A couple of Oilers not returning–

What Larkin's request means for Kane and

DeBrincat– Byram & the Sabres–

Coaches talk–

The Kraken trying to keep McMann – Nurse, Doughty, Toews + more https://t.co/GNAZcCTX0Y — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 18, 2026

1. The Kings have lost the services of their captain, Anze Kopitar, who has decided to hang up his skates. They need to find players with some offensive talent to replace him, and Laine, despite his flaws, knows how to score goals.

2. The Los Angeles market is unique off the ice. The weather is nice year-round, and we know just how popular this city is in the United States (not just in terms of sports).

3. The Kings need help on the power play. They were one of the worst teams in the NHL in that area last season (28th out of 32 with a 17% success rate), and we know that's Laine's specialty.

It wouldn't be a big risk for the Kings, who already have talented players like Artemi Panarin, Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, and Quinton Byfield. Adding a player who can score like Laine could help… and if it works out, Ken Holland will look like a genius.

In a Nutshell

– Well done.

– Yeah…

Some striking stats #LPHF: Three Quebecers selected out of 72 drafted players, none in the top 50. 9 Americans in the top 12 of the draft. 59 NCAA players, 2 from U Sports.https://t.co/NxVUxp5G0t — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 18, 2026

– Who's going to win?