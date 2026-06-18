Mike Babcock has the green light: He can be hired by the Oilers

Mike Babcock's return to the NHL is now on the verge of becoming a reality.

According to the latest reports, Bettman's league executives have decided to give Babcock the green light to return to the National Hockey League.

As a result, the Edmonton Oilers are now free to hire him.

This decision brings an end to a saga that has been dragging on for several weeks. When Babcock's name began circulating in Edmonton, many wondered whether the league or the Players' Association would oppose his return to an NHL bench because of what happened in Columbus… but in the end, that's not the case.

What do you think?

The NHL has cleared Mike Babcock to coach the Edmonton Oilers. They are free to hire him — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2026

Despite everything, the league apparently decided there was no reason to bar him from returning. So the Oilers can move forward with their plan… and one has to wonder how fans in Edmonton feel about this.

Because from a hockey standpoint, this would be a major hire.

Babcock does, after all, have one of the most impressive résumés in modern hockey, with a Stanley Cup, two Olympic gold medals, and over 700 wins as an NHL head coach… but we know he comes with a certain reputation as well.

It remains to be seen what the Oilers will decide to do, but at this point… it would be surprising if they didn't hire him.

But one thing is certain: if Edmonton goes ahead and hires Babcock, there will be plenty of reactions across the league.

In Brief

– NHL trade.

The Sharks have acquired Andre Gasseau and the 120th pick from the Bruins. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 18, 2026

– Well done.

After 700 NHL games—the most by a French player in NHL history—Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is officially hanging up his skates. Congratulations, Pierre-Edouard! pic.twitter.com/MkN1EVzcwJ — NHL (@NHL) June 18, 2026

– The guys are enjoying the moment.