Kaiden Guhle: “That’s the moment”

Everyone is eager to see what changes will be made to the Canadiens' roster this summer.

Defensively, the overhaul shouldn't be massive. After all, the team's cornerstones are in place with a strong top-3: Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, and Mike Matheson.

These guys aren't going anywhere.

We know the Canadiens are looking to sign a high-caliber right-handed defenseman to play in the top four, likely on the right side of Lane Hutson—who, as we've mentioned before, is a defenseman who deserves to play on the left.

But not only does the team need to give to get, it also needs to make room for a potential defenseman.

After all, behind that core trio, there's also Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, and others who are already there or pushing to be there.

Will Kent Hughes trade Kaiden Guhle to achieve his goals? According to Martin Biron, that's the right move. He discussed this recently on Martin Lemay's show.

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Because he has value (Guhle played well in the playoffs), he doesn't currently belong in the top four, and he's often injured, Biron thinks now is the time to trade him.

Creating space to balance left- and right-handed players is also part of the analyst's reasoning.

It's clear that if the Habs acquire a big right-handed defenseman, this consideration will become increasingly important. But we mustn't forget that depth is crucial in the NHL.

Apart from Lane Hutson—who could also get injured at some point—no defenseman has played 82 games for the Habs this season.

Without a major addition, I don't see the Habs letting Guhle go. But if he's the one who needs to be sacrificed for Kent Hughes to achieve his goals, I don't think the GM has him on a list of untouchables, so to speak.

But any executive looking to pry Guhle away from Montreal will likely have to get an early start.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

– Interesting.

We now have a better idea of the game plan for creating a men's university hockey league in Quebec. Six Division 1 teams would be in action as early as 2027–28. Chicoutimi (UQAC) would be among them, but not Laval (UL) or Montreal (UdeM). Detailshttps://t.co/09gmKwuJv3 — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 18, 2026

– A hockey family.

Jade is the newest member of the Iginla family to play professional hockey at the highest level 🙌 PWHL Hamilton selected her 18th overall in the second round of the 2026 #PWHLDraft 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EGi7Ku8BkG — BarDown (@BarDown) June 18, 2026

– Big news for Canada.