A.J. Greer and the Canadiens: A Major Obstacle Looms for Kent Hughes

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
A.J. Greer and the Canadiens: A Major Obstacle Looms for Kent Hughes
Credit: Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The word going around the NHL right now is that the Panthers won't be able to sign A.J. Greer before July 1. He could therefore become an unrestricted free agent.

Does that mean his time in Florida is definitely over? Not necessarily.

In fact, as Pierre LeBrun (@TheAthletic) notes in a rumor roundup, it's possible that once free agency opens, the Panthers will reach out to him. Greer would like to stay, but the Panthers need to free up cap space.

Will the Canadiens be in the running?

After all, Greer is a Stanley Cup champion from Joliette who would bring something the Canadiens desperately need: sandpaper.

It's an idea that looks good on papersandpaperfor the Canadiens. That said, as LeBrun mentions, there's one factor that means, at this point, the insider doesn't see the Canadiens as the most likely scenario for the Quebec native.

What is it? A crowded forward line.

It's not an impossible situation to resolve, of course. But the Canadiens, who are looking to potentially add two forwards to their top-six lineup, already have several forwards on the roster.

Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Gallagher (who is expected to be traded, of course), Anderson, Danault, Newhook, Evans, Texier, Kapanen, and Demidov are under contract. Bolduc, Veleno, and Dach will become restricted free agents on July 1… and young players are coming up through the ranks.

But if Kent Hughes feels that Greer can make a difference for his team, nothing is stopping him from saying goodbye to guys like Veleno and Dach, for example. It depends on how the GM sees things and how events unfold between now and July 1.

So don't hold your breath when it comes to Greer… but keep his name in mind.


In a nutshell

– Worth a listen.

– Patrice Bergeron's jersey will be retired in Boston.

– Interesting.

– Stay tuned.

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