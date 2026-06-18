A.J. Greer and the Canadiens: A Major Obstacle Looms for Kent Hughes

The word going around the NHL right now is that the Panthers won't be able to sign A.J. Greer before July 1. He could therefore become an unrestricted free agent.

Does that mean his time in Florida is definitely over? Not necessarily.

In fact, as Pierre LeBrun (@TheAthletic) notes in a rumor roundup, it's possible that once free agency opens, the Panthers will reach out to him. Greer would like to stay, but the Panthers need to free up cap space.

NEW Rumblings for @TheAthletic

: Only 8 pending UFAs scored 20 or more goals this past season. Alex Tuch, Anthony Mantha, Alex Ovechkin, Bobby McMann, Viktor Arvidsson, Vladimir Tarasenko, Darren Raddysh, and Jack Roslovic.

Diving into where things stand with some of those players.… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 18, 2026

Will the Canadiens be in the running?

After all, Greer is a Stanley Cup champion from Joliette who would bring something the Canadiens desperately need: sandpaper.

It's an idea that looks good on paper sandpaper for the Canadiens. That said, as LeBrun mentions, there's one factor that means, at this point, the insider doesn't see the Canadiens as the most likely scenario for the Quebec native.

What is it? A crowded forward line.

It's not an impossible situation to resolve, of course. But the Canadiens, who are looking to potentially add two forwards to their top-six lineup, already have several forwards on the roster.

Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Gallagher (who is expected to be traded, of course), Anderson, Danault, Newhook, Evans, Texier, Kapanen, and Demidov are under contract. Bolduc, Veleno, and Dach will become restricted free agents on July 1… and young players are coming up through the ranks.

But if Kent Hughes feels that Greer can make a difference for his team, nothing is stopping him from saying goodbye to guys like Veleno and Dach, for example. It depends on how the GM sees things and how events unfold between now and July 1.

So don't hold your breath when it comes to Greer… but keep his name in mind.

In a nutshell

– Worth a listen.

2026 WORLD CUP Hady Raphaël (@SoccerenFolie) predicts an easy 4–1 win for Canada ( ) over Qatar ( ) at 6:00 p.m. today. What's your prediction? pic.twitter.com/9FT4u1Uz81 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 18, 2026

– Patrice Bergeron's jersey will be retired in Boston.

To the rafters. The #NHLBruins are proud to announce that during the upcoming 2026–27 season, the club will bestow its highest honor upon Patrice Bergeron by retiring his No. 37. pic.twitter.com/MxBQ0uylEA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 18, 2026

– Interesting.

His blister problems really seem to be getting to him. https://t.co/uLQhwdy49l https://t.co/buFQoWYJAX — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 18, 2026

– Stay tuned.