The best destination for Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman

Sitting comfortably in fourth place in the National League West with a record of 29 wins and 43 losses, it appears that the San Francisco Giants will be making a fire sale in the coming weeks.

The Giants have several large contracts on their books and will look to shed them to accelerate their rebuild. And according to Buster Olney of ESPN, among the players likely to be traded by the trade deadline are Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman.

The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players—Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman—among other obvious trade candidates, such as Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 16, 2026

But the question now is where these players will end up.

Let's start with Devers. Finding a trade partner for the former Boston Red Sox player won't be easy, as he is only in the third season of a ten-year, $313.5 million contract. He'll earn $28.5 million over the next seven seasons and is under contract through the 2033 season, by which time he'll be 36 years old.

However, as surprising as it may seem, the New York Mets could be the front-runner in the race. Unsurprisingly, the Queens-based team has struggled mightily to get any production at first base this season, whether from Mark Vientos or Jorge Polanco.

Granted, Jared Young has been a pleasant surprise recently, but he's 30 years old and has played in only 73 MLB games. That won't last.

Now let's talk about Adames, who is under contract for five more seasons and is set to earn $31.1 million over the remaining years of his seven-year, $182 million deal.

Despite the size of the deal, the Toronto Blue Jays might be tempted to acquire his services, since they desperately need offensive reinforcement and have absolutely no depth in the infield right now.

Davis Schneider will be sent back to the minors sooner rather than later, leaving only Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, Kazuma Okamoto, Andres Gimenez, and Addison Barger in the infield upon his return. Charles McAdoo is holding down the fort for now, but it's thin—very thin.

Finally, as for Chapman, who is in the second year of his six-year, $151 million contract, the New York Yankees are clearly his preferred destination. Here's why.

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