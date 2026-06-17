Ross Matiscik Becomes the NFL’s Highest-Paid Long Snap Specialist

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced a major deal with one of their key special teams players: Ross Matiscik.

The 29-year-old has just signed a two-season contract extension worth US$3.8 million, making him the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL.

Matiscik, who joined the team in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor University, has gradually established himself as a key player for the Jaguars. In six NFL seasons, he has appeared in 101 games, demonstrating a level of consistency and reliability rarely seen at his position.

His progress has not gone unnoticed. Over the past three seasons, he has been selected multiple times for the Pro Bowl, cementing his status among the best players at his position in the entire league. Prior to this extension, he was set to enter the final year of a contract valued at $1.2 million for 2026.

According to Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, this decision is part of a strategy to ensure continuity and recognize the player's performance. The organization highlights his consistency, his impact on special teams, and his ability to make a difference at key moments in the game.

A Specialist Who Has Become a Standout on Special Teams

In the NFL, Matiscik has established himself as a standout at his position. His consistent performances and effectiveness on the field make him a key strategic asset for the Jacksonville Jaguars, particularly during the often-decisive moments of special teams play.

Since joining the league, he has ranked among the NFL's best with a total of 22 special teams tackles, tying him for the league lead at his position alongside the league's top specialists.

This contract extension confirms the Jaguars' commitment to stabilizing their core group of key players. In a league where the little things often make all the difference, retaining such a reliable specialist represents a significant competitive advantage.

With this new contract, Ross Matiscik solidifies his elite status and continues his rise as one of the most consistent and respected players in his role in the NFL.

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