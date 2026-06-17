Patrick Roy was not selected as the Maple Leafs’ coach

The Maple Leafs have made their decision.

They've decided that Jim Hiller will be the team's next coach. The team confirmed this a few minutes after Elliotte Friedman broke the news.

This means Patrick Roy has missed his chance.

Jim Hiller will be the new Leafs coach,https://t.co/eoDlBdcwjc — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 17, 2026

I'm not surprised that Roy wasn't John Chayka's choice. After all, Chayka isn't the type to go with a coach who relies so heavily on gut instinct.

But the fact that the former Islanders coach made it this far in the process is good news. It means he's still well-regarded in the NHL, in some respects.

Jay Woodcroft, Dallas Eakins, and Joe Pavelski were other names in the running. But it was Hill who ultimately landed the job with the Maple Leafs.

After several years coaching in the WHL, Hiller became an assistant to Mike Babcock in Detroit, and then in Toronto, of all places. Did the fact that he knows Auston Matthews and William Nylander tip the scales?

He also served as an assistant coach on Long Island and in Los Angeles before becoming head coach of the Kings in 2023–2024. He was fired on March 1.

The fact that Hiller was accustomed to losing in the first round in L.A. doesn't necessarily sit well with many Maple Leafs fans, a team that is just as accustomed to losing in the first round.

The Leafs really like the way Jim Hiller's “losing in the first round” style aligns with their brand. — Dobber (@DobberHockey) June 17, 2026

Details to follow…