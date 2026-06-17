Well, well.

While it wasn't clear how the Blue Jays would make room for Shane Bieber's potential return, the team has just announced that Max Scherzer is back on the injured list.

He was placed there (retroactive to June 14) due to back pain.

To take his place, Chad Dallas has been recalled. He won't be the starter tonight (MadMax was supposed to be) since Braydon Fisher will act as the opener… but we can expect Dallas to eat some innings in his second career start and for Spencer Miles to pitch as well.

Max Scherzer, slated to start tonight, returns to the 15-day IL with back spasms. Chad Dallas has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Braydon Fisher is starting tonight as an opener. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 17, 2026

Despite a rough outing in his return to action last week, Scherzer's manager had said he would earn another chance.

Do we buy his back pain?

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Blue Jays use Chad Dallas today, send him back to Triple-A tomorrow, and replace him with a reliever (Yimi Garcia, whose return is approaching, is likely a candidate) afterward.

And in five days, when Scherzer's turn in the rotation comes around, that's when Shane Bieber (who pitched five innings today in Buffalo) could be activated by the club. A decision regarding Bieber will be made in the coming days.

Bieber is slated to rejoin the Blue Jays on Thursday to determine next steps. He's lined up for the vacant Scherzer spot, should he be ready to return for his next outing. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 17, 2026

All of this to say that, once again, we're wondering if this is the end for Max Scherzer, who no longer seems to have gas in the tank in 2026. We'll see in due time… even though the veteran is still confident he can help the team.

In any case, we can't wait for Shane Bieber's return.

PMLB

Once again today, Yohendrick Pinango isn't in the starting lineup. He's been playing less and less lately.

When an outfielder (Daulton Varsho or Addison Barger) returns, it's not hard to guess that he—and not Davis Schneider (who can fill in at infield)—will be the first to get the ax among the outfielders. Charles McAdoo is also on the chopping block.

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