Deadline: Blue Jays linked to several first basemen

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knows his season hasn't lived up to expectations. He hasn't been able to take off, and he's well aware of it.

That hasn't stopped fans from voting for him in droves for the All-Star Game.

As of the latest vote tally, people still want to see Vladdy start at first base. There's still time for that to change, but oh well.

The guy knows full well that others deserve it more than he does and that if he isn't voted into the starting lineup by the fans, MLB won't select him to go to the Summer Classic. But if he gets the fans' votes, he'll be there.

“I was surprised” on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading All-Star voting at first base and whether he'll go to the game in Philly: #BlueJayshttps://t.co/oN92osesN6 — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 17, 2026

The All-Star voting doesn't reflect Vlad's season. But do you know what is a little more representative?

Trade rumors.

When Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel—two big names at ESPN—link top first basemen on the market to the Blue Jays, that's definitely causing a stir.

Does that mean it's going to happen? No, not necessarily. But just seeing insiders discuss the possibility is significant.

Free on ESPN: The top 100 trade candidates before the Aug. 3 deadline—with the likelihood they'll be traded and potential landing spots. @kileymcd and I will be updating this list periodically as the deadline approaches to reflect teams' evolving statuses. https://t.co/4DX6hlcWkx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 17, 2026

For the 25 biggest names on the market, a list (ranging from five to ten clubs) has been provided for potential destinations.

And this isn't based solely on team needs, since some top free agents are linked to multiple teams. It's largely based on what insiders are hearing across the league.

Of the 25 biggest names on the market, 14 are linked to the Blue Jays. Seven pitchers and seven position players (no outfielders) are among them.

Matt Shaw, Christian Walker, Gleyber Torres, Luis Arraez, Willson Contreras, CJ Abrams, and Jeremy Pena are the names in question.

Walker and Contreras are first basemen with contracts set to expire next season. Luis Arraez has often played first base in San Diego. Will the Blue Jays actually go after one of them?

We know the Blue Jays like to have depth at first base (à la Ty France)… but these guys are more than just depth.

I have a feeling that a middle infielder would be a more realistic target among hitters. But right now, given how Vladdy is playing (and George Springer as a designated hitter, for that matter), nothing should be ruled out.

So, stay tuned.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.