Baseball This Week in Quebec: Two Local Prospects Flying Under the Radar

On the LBMQ fields, despite the bad weather, the Victoriaville Cactus's rough start to the season is also drawing attention. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds, as the team has enjoyed a lot of success in the playoffs in recent years.

Over in Sherbrooke, the Expos announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Luke Baker. The imposing athlete from Florida arrives in the Estrie region with great potential, and his acquisition demonstrates that the league's caliber is recognized all the way in the United States.

It was also over the past weekend that the Coaticook organization held its Quebec celebrity game. Captain Philippe Laprise brought together Dave Morissette, Geneviève Hébert, Mario Langlois, and several other participants for this themed game.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are continuing their home season at various ballparks across the province due to recent logistical issues. This situation will allow several cities to host high-level baseball. Don't miss the game in Repentigny on Tuesday, June 30, at Flavio-Prata Stadium, when the Acton Vale Castors come to town.

In the world of independent baseball, the Eagles' latest major acquisition is starting pitcher Harley Gollert. He recorded 10 strikeouts in just 5 innings of work during a recent game against Ottawa.

A massive effort continues behind the scenes to get the team back on the winning track. However, fans' patience is being severely tested by the disappointing results of recent seasons. The most recent roster moves include the departure of outfielder Edgardo Villegas to a Blue Jays affiliate, as well as the arrival of catcher Jeidier Hernandez.

For the Capitales, injuries are the main concern. The team's depth will therefore be put to the test in the coming weeks. For now, Quebec is staying the course, and the team's record remains above .500, much to the delight of fans heading to Canac Stadium.

Finally, Quebec's players of the month are Arturo De Freitas on offense and, on defense, the honor goes to Cooper Morgan.

Starting June 20, the RDS Baseball Academy will return to our screens. For a second season, young players will once again be able to benefit from the advice of Marc Griffin, Josue Peley, and Marc-Antoine Bérubé.

The player in the spotlight this week is Jack-Elliott Cyr. At just 10 years old and representing the Boucherville Seigneurs, he'll be the youngest participant in the upcoming season. You'll be able to follow his journey, along with that of the 11 other players selected from across Quebec, over the course of eight episodes dedicated to the next generation of our wonderful sport. Take the time to watch it all with your children—it's the best way to learn from the best.

Just recently, Baseball Canada unveiled the full roster for the 2026 MLB Draft. This group of players is now eligible for the upcoming MLB Draft and will be in action from June 12 to 22 in various games to showcase the full extent of their talent. Quebec is once again well represented by outfielders Sam Ellis and Maxime Blain. Both are regulars when it comes to representing Canada, and it will be interesting to follow their respective journeys leading up to the next Major League Baseball draft.

The “Behind Every Umpire, There's a Person” campaign is underway and deserves to be heard. Umpiring is an integral part of our sport, and every individual deserves respect, regardless of the level at which they play. If we want to see baseball evolve, the work of umpires must, once again, be supported and recognized by all stakeholders in the sport.

PMLB

• Charles Davalan of the Dodgers is the only Quebecer in the top 10 Canadian prospects already drafted into MLB. He ranks just behind Jonah Tong of the Mets and Nathan Flewelling of the Rays.

• In 2027, the Beauce region will host the Quebec Games. The baseball competitions will be held in Saint-Georges, Beauceville, and Saint-Martin.

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