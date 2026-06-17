André Tourigny Signs Contract Extension with the Mammoth

Marc-Olivier Cook
André Tourigny Signs Contract Extension with the Mammoth
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

André Tourigny's work continues to be recognized in the NHL.

The Utah Mammoth announced that it has extended the contract of its head coach, a significant vote of confidence in the man who has led the team for several seasons now.

Tourigny is now under contract with the Mammoth through the end of the 2027–2028 season. 

Since taking over as head coach in 2021 (he was coaching the Coyotes at the time), Tourigny has been at the heart of the organization's rebuilding process.

But even though results weren't always there in the early years, management has consistently praised his ability to develop young players and foster a strong culture.

Much of that success is due to Tourigny, who has transformed the organization in a significant way. After all, we're talking about a guy who is recognized throughout the hockey world for his communication skills and his ability to get the most out of his players…

For the Mammoth, the contract extension sends a pretty clear message: the organization believes in the current plan and wants to continue its development with André Tourigny.

The pressure will be on Tourigny and his team, but this new agreement will allow him to continue his work with some peace of mind. Now, the goal will be to take the next step and make the Mammoth a true playoff contender in the coming years.

That's certainly possible when you consider all the talent on the Mammoth roster.

This team is likely to be a force to be reckoned with for a very, very long time… and it will be up to Tourigny to try to take the team to the next level in the coming years.


In a nutshell

– Great move.

– Great news for the Victoire.

– Way to go!

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