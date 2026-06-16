Mike Babcock with the Oilers: Agents Don’t Want Their Clients in Edmonton

Raphael Simard
Mike Babcock with the Oilers: Agents Don’t Want Their Clients in Edmonton
Credit: Capture d'écran/YouTube

Like the Maple Leafs, the Oilers are still searching for their next coach.

John Tortorella has been linked to the team in the past, and he could ultimately be an option, since he won't be returning to Vegas next year.

Mike Babcock is still in the running, and while the players like the idea, the agents are a bit less enthusiastic. In fact, according to Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet), some agents would not want to see their clients on the Oilers if Babcock is hired.

Jeff Marek said essentially the same thing on his podcast, The Sheet.

Under the circumstances, I'd be very surprised if the Oilers hired him and alienated players' agents.

If no one wants to come play in Edmonton, that would become a problem. And it would make it easier for the world's best player, Connor McDavid, to leave. His future in Alberta is already uncertain…

Despite everything that's happened with the former coach—it's just controversy that's followed him since his time in Toronto—Chris Johnston isn't convinced he's completely out of the picture in Edmonton.

Edmonton still has a window to win.

Hiring a young, inexperienced coach is probably not the best idea. I never thought I'd say this, but if we're going to hire a coach with experience, we might as well go with someone a little less controversial. Torts, for example?

That said, I can't wait for the end of the dinosaur coaches.


In Brief

– Mitch Marner opens up about his mental health.

– Wow.

– Stay tuned.

– Too bad.

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