Mike Babcock with the Oilers: Agents Don’t Want Their Clients in Edmonton

Like the Maple Leafs, the Oilers are still searching for their next coach.

John Tortorella has been linked to the team in the past, and he could ultimately be an option, since he won't be returning to Vegas next year.

Mike Babcock is still in the running, and while the players like the idea, the agents are a bit less enthusiastic. In fact, according to Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet), some agents would not want to see their clients on the Oilers if Babcock is hired.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Mike Babcock investigation: Several agents of Edmonton players who were not involved in direct conversations with Mike Babcock also voiced concerns, adding they didn't like the idea of clients being traded there, either – Sportsnet (6/15) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 16, 2026

Jeff Marek said essentially the same thing on his podcast, The Sheet.

Under the circumstances, I'd be very surprised if the Oilers hired him and alienated players' agents.

If no one wants to come play in Edmonton, that would become a problem. And it would make it easier for the world's best player, Connor McDavid, to leave. His future in Alberta is already uncertain…

Despite everything that's happened with the former coach—it's just controversy that's followed him since his time in Toronto—Chris Johnston isn't convinced he's completely out of the picture in Edmonton.

Chris Johnston on Babcock and the NHL investigation (TCJS): “I do not have any expectations that he's not going to be allowed to coach in Edmonton” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 16, 2026

Edmonton still has a window to win.

Hiring a young, inexperienced coach is probably not the best idea. I never thought I'd say this, but if we're going to hire a coach with experience, we might as well go with someone a little less controversial. Torts, for example?

That said, I can't wait for the end of the dinosaur coaches.

In Brief

– Mitch Marner opens up about his mental health.

I asked Mitch Marner if he could elaborate on the “dark days” comment he made during Media Day. A poignant response about mental health: pic.twitter.com/adEHrBsWla — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) June 16, 2026

– Wow.

Chris Johnston: On the Hurricanes: They…made a major trade for Mikko Rantanen; once it was clear he wasn't going to sign…they…made a second move; they were talking to Dallas…the Hurricanes could've had Jason Robertson; they…chose Logan Stankoven – Chris Johnston Show (6/16) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 16, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The Senators' GM assessed the defenseman's value on the trade market https://t.co/eALxuUNffs — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2026

– Too bad.