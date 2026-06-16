Joseph Woll Traded: One Less Goalie to Get in Kent Hughes’ Way

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Joseph Woll Traded: One Less Goalie to Get in Kent Hughes’ Way
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The Maple Leafs have started making moves.

The team announced that it has traded Simon Benoît and Joseph Woll to Philadelphia. In return, the Flyers are sending goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a third-round pick in 2026.

Um…

At first glance, while the defensemen may seem a bit similar (in the sense that they aren't stars), seeing the Maple Leafs weaken their goaltending leaves people a bit perplexed.

Fans aren't happy… and neither the third-round pick nor the savings under the salary cap will console fans in Toronto, who are wondering what John Chayka was thinking with his first trade as Maple Leafs GM.

The Flyers, who are set to extend Dan Vladar's contract, will have a solid goaltending duo this season. It's a great move for Daniel Brière.

Good move by the Flyers.

It's easy to see that the goaltender market is starting to heat up. And, inevitably, Kent Hughes has one fewer goaltender in the way of trading Samuel Montembeault.

That's one less potential trade target for Samuel Montembeault… but also one less possible destination: the Flyers. But I say this while noting that the Flyers weren't the team mentioned as being on the Habs' radar this morning. #Oilers

There's still more than a week left before the draft and about two weeks before the free-agent market opens. Today's trade is sure to shake things up.

It remains to be seen just how much.


In a nutshell

– A new chapter begins.

– It's official.

– Indeed.

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