Joseph Woll Traded: One Less Goalie to Get in Kent Hughes’ Way

The Maple Leafs have started making moves.

The team announced that it has traded Simon Benoît and Joseph Woll to Philadelphia. In return, the Flyers are sending goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a third-round pick in 2026.

Um…

TRADE: We've acquired defenseman Emil Andrae, goaltender Samuel Ersson, and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 16, 2026

At first glance, while the defensemen may seem a bit similar (in the sense that they aren't stars), seeing the Maple Leafs weaken their goaltending leaves people a bit perplexed.

Fans aren't happy… and neither the third-round pick nor the savings under the salary cap will console fans in Toronto, who are wondering what John Chayka was thinking with his first trade as Maple Leafs GM.

The Flyers, who are set to extend Dan Vladar's contract, will have a solid goaltending duo this season. It's a great move for Daniel Brière.

Good move by the Flyers.

It's easy to see that the goaltender market is starting to heat up. And, inevitably, Kent Hughes has one fewer goaltender in the way of trading Samuel Montembeault.

That's one less potential trade target for Samuel Montembeault… but also one less possible destination: the Flyers. But I say this while noting that the Flyers weren't the team mentioned as being on the Habs' radar this morning. #Oilers

According to my sources, the Oilers are reportedly very interested in Samuel Montembeault. Note: The Oilers aren't the only team to have called the Habs about Montembeault, and he isn't the only goaltender on their radar. However, there's clearly a path that… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 16, 2026

There's still more than a week left before the draft and about two weeks before the free-agent market opens. Today's trade is sure to shake things up.

It remains to be seen just how much.

In a nutshell

– A new chapter begins.

Starting next year, CBC, just like Radio-Canada, will no longer broadcast hockey. https://t.co/IwQriWOijl — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 16, 2026

– It's official.

NHL | Hilary Knight joins Detroit from Las Vegas https://t.co/vq85PW9LcR — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 16, 2026

– Indeed.