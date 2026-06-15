All-Star Game: Blue Jays players dominate the voting

The MLB All-Star Game is just one month away. As a reminder, this year's summer classic will be held in Philadelphia.

The Home Run Derby will take place on July 13, while the game itself will be played the following day.

This means that now more than ever, the fan vote to determine which players will participate is one to watch. And today, we just got an update on the voting results.

And what stands out in the American League is that despite their tough season, the Blue Jays players are very popular. We know the team has a whole country behind it, and that's reflected in the fan vote.

Alejandro Kirk (who has played only seven games this season), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who has just three home runs), Ernie Clement, Kazuma Okamoto, Andrés Giménez, and George Springer (who is having a rough season) are all in the top two at their respective positions.

And in the outfield, Daulton Varsho, Jesus Sanchez, and Myles Straw are all in the running as well.

American League All-Star balloting pic.twitter.com/DmQnWLBSew — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2026

Keep in mind that just because a player is in the top two at his respective position doesn't mean he's guaranteed a spot in the All-Star Game. The two players who received the most votes at their respective positions will advance to a second round of voting, and the winner of that second round will be the starter in Philadelphia.

For outfielders, the procedure is the same, but with the top six in the voting. The three with the most votes in the second round will be the starters.

John Schneider, having led his team to the World Series last year, will serve as manager of the American League. He will face off against Dave Roberts, who will manage the National League.

And just like Schneider, Roberts has a good chance of seeing his players dominate the fan vote. He, too, could see several of his players join him next month.

National League All-Star balloting pic.twitter.com/woqZGksO0a — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2026

Remember, there are ten days left before the fan voting closes at noon on June 25.

And it is precisely on June 25 that we will learn the identities of the top two (or top six for outfielders) at each position. Let's see if the Blue Jays will maintain their stranglehold on the American League voting.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.