A year later, the Rafael Devers trade is just as disastrous

It's a sign of how quickly time flies: it's been exactly one year since, just hours after sweeping a three-game series against their longtime rivals, the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox stunned the baseball world by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

In return, the Red Sox acquired a package that included pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, and Jose Bello, as well as outfielder James Tibbs III.

And 365 days later, this trade looks no better for the Sox than it did back then. Sure, Boston saved $255 million by shedding Devers' contract. But that's the only reason this trade isn't a total failure.

Because the Red Sox have failed miserably in trading away the players they received in exchange for Devers' services.

It's the 1-year anniversary of the Rafael Devers trade. 3 out of 4 players the Red Sox received in return have been traded away, and the club ranks last in MLB in wRC+ at third base. Boston also ranks 29th in runs scored and home runs. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) June 15, 2026

Tibbs III is dominating at the Triple-A level in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, having been traded, along with teammate Zach Ehrhard, for Dustin May. May made six disastrous appearances on the mound for Boston before getting injured.

But that's nothing compared to the Harrison fiasco. The former Giants first-round pick currently boasts a record of eight wins to just one loss and a 2.47 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers, while the player acquired in return by the Sox, Caleb Durbin, has a meager .568 OPS.

And let's not even get started on Hicks, who was so disastrous that the Red Sox chose to take a $8 million hit to send him to the Chicago White Sox.

Meanwhile, Devers, for his part, is getting back on track in the Bay Area after his slow start to the season.

Yet another misstep to add to the record of the team's president of baseball operations, Craig Breslow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.