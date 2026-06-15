2027 Stanley Cup: The Habs are (quite) far from being among the favorites

Canadiens fans have had a spring they won't soon forget.

After all, few people expected the Habs to reach the Eastern Conference Final with such a young core. The team exceeded many expectations and managed to convince a lot of people that the future looks very promising in Montreal.

The question now is where the Canadiens truly stand among the NHL's top teams.

In an article published on The Athletic, Dan Santaromita looked at DraftKings' initial odds for the 2027 Stanley Cup. Despite the Habs' strong run this season, Martin St-Louis's squad isn't yet considered one of the league's top favorites.

Unsurprisingly, the Carolina Hurricanes, who just won the Stanley Cup, are among the top-ranked teams. The Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights are also in the top tier.

The Canadiens?

You have to look a little further down the list. All the way down to 10th place.

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 20 years on Sunday and are already favored to win it next season. 2027 odds (provided by @DraftKings): https://t.co/ih0aRidI01 pic.twitter.com/QS0TCbiCfh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 15, 2026

Montreal finds itself behind several teams that already have an established core or are perceived as being closer to a championship. What particularly catches the eye is the presence of the Ottawa Senators ahead of the Habs.

Yes, you read that right.

Yet, the two organizations had very different seasons and playoff runs.

The Habs reached the NHL Final Four, while the Senators were quickly eliminated in the first round. However, DraftKings seems to have more faith in Ottawa's chances of lifting the Stanley Cup next year.

A lack of respect for the Canadiens? Perhaps.

Of course, you have to take these kinds of projections with a grain of salt.

We're still several days away from the draft, the opening of free agency, and numerous trades that will reshape the rosters of many teams.

A major acquisition by Kent Hughes could quickly change the perception surrounding the Habs.

That said, these odds remain interesting, as they reflect how the rest of the league currently views the Canadiens.

The talent is there. Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and several other young players are already giving fans a lot of hope.

But clearly, in DraftKings' eyes, the Canadiens still have a few steps to take before being placed in the same category as the true Stanley Cup favorites.

In a nutshell

– Surprising?

Even Alejandro Kirk and George Springer are in the top 2 at their respective positions. https://t.co/THYT0arIli https://t.co/lJW3KXogaI — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 16, 2026

– Jordan Kyrou to the Islanders?

David Pagnotta: Re Islanders: Before they made the Brayden Schenn trade, they…talked about Jordan Kyrou; it wouldn't shock me if a Kyrou conversation re-engages – NHL Tonight (6/9) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 15, 2026

– Impressive.

With Jordan Staal winning the Conn Smythe, the Hurricanes now have the largest age gap between recipients at 15 years, 166 days, surpassing Bobby Orr and Tim Thomas at 15 years and 10 days!#StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/KtGPQPCNDw — BarDown (@BarDown) June 16, 2026

– Connor McDavid in good company.