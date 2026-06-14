The Hurricanes win their second Stanley Cup

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final took place tonight.

The Golden Knights wanted to force a Game 7, but Rod Brind'Amour's team was too strong: they won the second Stanley Cup in their history.

The coach won the Cup as a player in 2006 and as a coach 20 years later.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the 2026 Stanley Cup champions. They absolutely dominated the Vegas Golden Knights over the final six periods of this championship series. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 15, 2026

Carolina was crowned champion with a 3-0 victory.

Right from the start of the game, Taylor Hall gave his team the lead.

TAYLOR HALL GETS US STARTED IN GAME 6!!! pic.twitter.com/aF4YRWI5rU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 15, 2026

Then, late in the second period, Jackson Blake dealt a heavy blow to the home team.

JACKSON BLAKE AND LOGAN STANKOVEN GO TO WORK ONCE AGAIN!!! CAROLINA LEADS 2-0 IN GAME 6 pic.twitter.com/0HEMEKEJiN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2026

Vegas looked lost during the second period.

The team went more than 15 minutes without a shot.

The Vegas Golden Knights spent 75% of the second period without recording a shot on net! #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/a6rYUnlW87 — BarDown (@BarDown) June 15, 2026

Early in the third period, John Tortorella's team came close to cutting the lead, but Jack Eichel hit the post.

Bad luck.

EICHEL HITS THE CROSSBAR ON A 2-ON-0 OH MY pic.twitter.com/yyEFViA4gN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 15, 2026

Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the season's outcome with an empty-net goal.

That's how the visitors were able to celebrate.

The Knights will therefore have the 30th pick, followed by the Canes (31st) and the Sens (32nd) in the draft set to take place in a few days in Buffalo.

Time for the offseason!

Overtime

– What a story! He shut out the Knights in the final game of the season.

The Hurricanes claiming Brandon Bussi off waivers from the Panthers at the start of this season might make up for at least some of the Panthers claiming Gustav Forsling off waivers from the Hurricanes in 2021. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 15, 2026

– She was nervous.

Brandon Bussi's fiancée Mary is sending good vibes from the stands to the Carolina net pic.twitter.com/q7LHBacnbb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2026

– He wasn't at his best against the Hurricanes.

Jack Eichel is cursed in this series. — Jason York (@jasonyork33) June 15, 2026

– This is already the third time the Cup has been won in Vegas.