The Hurricanes win their second Stanley Cup

Raphael Simard
The Hurricanes win their second Stanley Cup
Credit: X

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final took place tonight.

The Golden Knights wanted to force a Game 7, but Rod Brind'Amour's team was too strong: they won the second Stanley Cup in their history.

The coach won the Cup as a player in 2006 and as a coach 20 years later.

Carolina was crowned champion with a 3-0 victory.

Right from the start of the game, Taylor Hall gave his team the lead.

Then, late in the second period, Jackson Blake dealt a heavy blow to the home team.

Vegas looked lost during the second period.

The team went more than 15 minutes without a shot.

Early in the third period, John Tortorella's team came close to cutting the lead, but Jack Eichel hit the post.

Bad luck.

Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the season's outcome with an empty-net goal.

That's how the visitors were able to celebrate.

The Knights will therefore have the 30th pick, followed by the Canes (31st) and the Sens (32nd) in the draft set to take place in a few days in Buffalo.

Time for the offseason!


Overtime

– What a story! He shut out the Knights in the final game of the season.

– She was nervous.

– He wasn't at his best against the Hurricanes.

– This is already the third time the Cup has been won in Vegas.

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