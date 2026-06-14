Rumor Corner: McTavish, McQueen, and Mintyukov Were Almost Traded to the Blues

The season isn't over yet, but the rumor mill is really in full swing.

As is the case every year, Kent Hughes is in the mix, but the Ducks and the Blues are also very active. According to Darren Dreger (Morning Show/Starr & McKenna), the two teams have nearly completed a blockbuster trade.

This trade would have sent Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov, and Roger McQueen to St. Louis in exchange for Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko. A deal that would have benefited both clubs—that much is certain.

Darren Dreger: I'm told there was a big deal in the works… involving Mason McTavish going to the Blues, and I believe Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko could have been part of it; Pavel Mintyukov, maybe Roger McQueen – Morning Show/Starr & McKenna (6/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 14, 2026

Since then, we know that Thomas is no longer on the market and that Parayko turned down a trade to Buffalo.

St. Louis clearly wants to do a major shake-up. Will the first to go be one of those two or Jordan Kyrou? Stay tuned.

The Dylan Larkin Case

We know that Dylan Larkin has been a highly sought-after center ever since he requested a trade from Steve Yzerman.

He has provided a list of three teams he wants to be traded to: the Wild, the Panthers, and the Golden Knights. Will Yzerman honor his requests? For now, the Wild seem to be the favorite.

Bill Guerin will be active in this situation. If his Plan A doesn't work out, he could turn to an excellent Plan B in Vincent Trocheck.

Could Vincent Trocheck be the missing piece for the #mnwild? With $13.5M in cap space, Bill Guerin is hunting for a top-6 center. The #NYR veteran has the grit and playoff pedigree Minnesota needs to get past Colorado.https://t.co/3gJAfAo5MT — NHL Trade Rumors (@nhltraderumours) May 14, 2026

Is Connor Hellebuyck on his way out?

The goaltending market will be interesting to watch this summer.

Sergei Bobrovsky is a UFA, and Jacob Markstrom could be traded. Another name to watch closely is Connor Hellebuyck. The American wants to win a Stanley Cup, and that might not happen in Winnipeg.

In any case, teams are calling the Jets to check on his availability on the market, according to The Fourth Period.

David Pagnotta: Teams had been calling the Jets about… Connor Hellebuyck… after his… remarks sparked speculation; he wants to chase a Stanley Cup. He wanted to do so with the Jets, but after a rough season… his tune started to change – Fourth Period (6/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 14, 2026

Hellebuyck is still under contract through 2031 and has a salary cap hit of $8.5 million.

With the salary cap set to rise drastically in the coming years, let's just say that having the best goaltender in the world at that price is tempting. He's going to be expensive.

Could a team like the Devils be interested in the goaltender?

Rumors of salary negotiations

There may not be much action on the free-agent market, but the fact remains that several players (RFA) are still unsigned.

That's the case for Connor Bedard, who is eligible for a hostile offer. A hostile offer is unlikely since Chicago has plenty of cap space, but still.

According to the latest reports, the two sides are far from reaching an agreement. We're talking about a difference of a few million dollars (Blackhawks Breakaway).

Frank Seravalli: There was some reporting out there that the Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are a couple million dollars apart; this may have changed…to my knowledge, the ‘Hawks and Bedard's camp have not even begun negotiating yet – Blackhawks Breakaway (6/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 14, 2026

It'll work itself out eventually.

You can sense a bit of frustration in Bedard's camp. We can see that the Hawks are rebuilding, but he's eager to play in the playoffs.

Just a few more seasons, Connor…

Connor Bedard is tired of missing out on postseason action. “You see some teams that won [a] series where they probably shouldn't have, and uh, it's about getting in and anything, anything can really happen.” (H/T @RyanmcgregorCHI) pic.twitter.com/YQsvhGsCVD — BarDown (@BarDown) June 14, 2026

As for Dan Vladar, the Flyers' goaltender, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Starting July 1, he'll be able to sign a contract extension. And according to Kevin Weekes, things are moving in the right direction.

Per sources, I'm told G Vladar and the @NHLFlyers

are working towards

closing in on a 5-year contract extension

that's likely to land in the mid-5M AAV range. #HockeyX

pic.twitter.com/V0ubAjFEx1 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 14, 2026

We're talking about a five-year deal in the range of five million dollars.

For an excellent backup, that's a good deal for the goaltender. Now that he's being paid like a third-tier number one goaltender, will he be able to play like a number one goaltender for a full season?

Stay tuned.

In a nutshell

– The Pennsylvania teams like him.

Frank Seravalli: Re Darnell Nurse trade request: The first team that stands out for me…the Penguins – Frankly Hockey (6/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 14, 2026

– Well done.

The #Marlies won the first two games of the #AHL Finals in Chicago today in overtime and head home for three games with a chance to win the #CalderCup A month ago, Toronto defeated the #Rocket in the decisive game https://t.co/FSPW3BQyw4 — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 15, 2026

– Contract for Theo Rochette.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed Theo Rochette to a one-year, entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/1Q6C8O7iwJ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 15, 2026

– It smells like the Cup.