Pick #28: A 6-foot-4 player from Quebec could be selected by the Canadiens

The National Hockey League Draft is fast approaching, as it will take place at the end of the month, on June 26 and 27.

It will once again be a very important and decisive event for the future of each of the 32 NHL teams.

It may be a little less important for the Montreal Canadiens, but still, if the Habs ultimately retain their 28th pick, they will have to select a player.

The Habs' scouting team has been working all year to prepare for this draft and identify the Habs' potential first-round pick.

And among the options likely to be available to the Habs, there's a very interesting one who's actually a local product—a Quebec player.

I'm talking about Maddox Dagenais, the forward for the Quebec Remparts.

With the draft fast approaching, it's time to look at potential draft targets for the Canadiens, starting with Maddox Dagenais in my latest article for @Thehockeynews: https://t.co/Z0eCtqizFK #GoHabsGo #CH #Canadiens #Habs #THN — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 14, 2026

Overall, Dagenais is exactly the kind of player who would be a good fit for the Canadiens: a talented, physical center standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 196 pounds.

He has excellent speed for his size, in addition to a lot of offensive talent, as evidenced by his 62 points, including 30 goals, in 62 games.

Dagenais performs well at the faceoff circles with a 51.3% success rate.

The Quebec native's defensive play may leave something to be desired, but his skating ability and size allow him to effectively cover his man and the ice.

He is clearly the type of player the Habs are missing, and one who would be a great asset to the center line.

A big center (and a Quebecer, no less) would be ideal, but unfortunately, that wouldn't happen for a few years of development.

That's the problem, as the Habs are looking to improve right now, given that the rebuild seems pretty much complete.

All of this remains to be seen, but it's clear that if the Habs don't trade their pick (which remains the most likely option), Dagenais represents a very solid choice, should he slip to the 28th spot.

In a Nutshell

– A big win for Hamilton.

LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA GRAND PRIX! It is Hamilton's first win since 2024, as well as his first with Ferrari! pic.twitter.com/O7LD616htN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2026

– Here are the top 10.

– Very cool.