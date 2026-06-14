MLB in Brief: No One Believes in the Red Sox | Vinnie Pasquantino Injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: No One Believes in the Red Sox | Vinnie Pasquantino Injured
Credit: Barry Chin

No one believes in the Red Sox

Craig Breslow is expected to be replaced this winter.

John Henry is angry right now.

Speaking of the Red Sox: Will Jarren Duran finally be traded?

Vinnie Pasquantino injured

Tough break for KC. He has a hand fracture.

An outfielder in Philly?

The Phillies are exploring their options.

The Great Zack Grienke

One day, in the middle of a team meeting, he implored his teammates to wash their hands after using the restroom.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!