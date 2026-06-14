Jacob Markstrom on the market: the Devils are looking to trade him, much to the Habs’ delight

The National Hockey League's offseason could officially begin as early as tonight if the Carolina Hurricanes win Game 6 of the Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Hurricanes would be crowned champions, and all the rumors about signings, trades, and new hires would become the main focus of the entire league.

We can certainly expect a busy offseason, as several players are looking to change teams and several teams are looking to improve.

Of course, we know that Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings and Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers have requested trades from their teams, which is likely to generate plenty of rumors this summer.

However, the latest rumor doesn't involve those two players; instead, it concerns a goaltender—specifically, the one for the New Jersey Devils.

In fact, the Devils are reportedly testing the trade market for Jacob Markstrom.

According to sources, although a deal isn't imminent, I'm told the @NJDevils

are

gauging market interest from clubs in G Markstrom. #HockeyX

pic.twitter.com/spVTY3AWN9 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 13, 2026

This is quite surprising news, given that the Devils signed a two-year contract extension with Markstrom, which begins next season.

The 36-year-old goaltender will earn $6 million per season for the next two seasons.

Of course, this extension was signed at the start of the 2025–2026 season, before the Devils went through a very difficult season, which explains the potential turnaround.

Markstrom hasn't been outstanding this season, so the Devils are looking to explore their options regarding him, especially considering he's 36 years old.

It's interesting for the Montreal Canadiens to see the Devils trading some of their players—not for Markstrom, but for Nico Hischier.

We know the Habs are looking for a second-line center, and according to some rumors, Hischier could be available.

The situation therefore remains very interesting, as the Devils' captain likely represents the best option for Kent Hughes and his team.

This is one to watch, but seeing the Devils test the market for their No. 1 goaltender bodes well for the future.

Kent Hughes really needs to stay on the lookout to make sure he doesn't miss out on a great opportunity.

In Brief

– A stat that stings.

There have been 48 total 5-game stretches by teams in NBA history (regular season or playoffs) where they led by 8+ points at the end of the first quarter in all 5 games. In 47 of the 48, the team had a winning record over the 5 games. All except the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. They went 1-4. pic.twitter.com/86Wd5HtCHr — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 14, 2026

– Ouch.

Tomas Aviles has set a photo from his time playing for Inter Miami CF as his Instagram profile picture. He doesn't describe himself as a CF Montréal player in his bio. He doesn't follow #CFMTL. He wasn't at practice on Thursday when I was there, and he… pic.twitter.com/iN2SHzMuhS — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 14, 2026

– Awesome.