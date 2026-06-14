Ivan Demidov knows how important it is to stay in Montreal for a long time

This summer, Kent Hughes is likely to be active in the trade market.

But there's also Zachary Bolduc to sign. The Quebec native will become a restricted free agent on July 1. Kirby Dach will also become an RFA, but unlike Bolduc, it's not certain he'll sign with Montreal.

And starting in July 2026, he'll also be able to extend the contracts of Oliver Kapanen, Jakub Dobes, and Alex Newhook, among others. He'll be able to do the same with Ivan Demidov, who has discussed this with Lane Hutson.

The Russian knows the importance of staying in Montreal for the long term, as he knows this is a team that will soon be contending for major honors.

In fact, not long ago, he predicted several Stanley Cups.

#Habs Ivan Demidov on a contract extension – June 1 “I like the city, I like this team. All the guys and our management organization are pretty good, so I'm good with that. I want to stay here.” “We [with Hutson] talked a little bit about that. We were just saying to each other… pic.twitter.com/g94QRdp4Pw — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) June 12, 2026

Hutson is definitely a role model.

At the start of the season, he extended his contract for the maximum term of eight years. The Russian could do the same, but he'll have to sign before mid-September. At the start of next season, the new collective bargaining agreement will take effect, and the maximum term will be seven years.

And let's just say there are several reasons why it would be advantageous for him to sign right now. His agent knows this.

The question isn't: Will Demidov sign with Montreal? The question is rather this: What will the terms of his next contract be? Will he sign for more than Nick Suzuki, the highest-paid forward as of July 1?

In a nutshell

– The #1 sport for Canadiens fans.

All the hockey jerseys we've spotted at the #RBCCanadianOpen pic.twitter.com/24uJuIkOAD — BarDown (@BarDown) June 14, 2026

– Too bad.

The Blue Jays fall to the Yankees 8-3 in the series finale. pic.twitter.com/qspsmnqHyA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2026

– Vegas is optimistic.

Where there's a Will, there's a way … at least the Golden Knights hope so, tonight. pic.twitter.com/5FOsBMmTCg — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 14, 2026

– Phew.

Germany made short work of Curaçao, but the small Caribbean nation scored the first goal in its World Cup history! #fifaworldcup #germany #curacao #rcsports pic.twitter.com/whp65xLkiQ — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 14, 2026

– That's special.