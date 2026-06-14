Bo Bichette: He is expected to become a free agent

Bo Bichette's contract in New York ($126 million) has been the subject of much discussion in recent months. That's perfectly normal.

After a rough start to the season, the veteran is starting to find his form again.

Obviously, he needed time to adjust to his new reality as a New York player. That, too, is normal.

But since he's recently shown he can make a difference in the Big Apple—a place where he doesn't necessarily seem to want to settle down long-term—and since his contract was signed with the intention of cashing out if possible, the idea of him exercising one of his opt-out clauses this winter is back on the table.

If he opts out of his contract, he'll receive a $5 million bonus on top of his $42 million this season. He'd therefore be leaving $79 million on the table—money he could go after elsewhere.

On that note, Bob Nightengale reports that the buzz in baseball circles is that Bichette is expected to opt out of his contract this winter.

Sunday Notes Column: Will the Athletics actually bring stars to Las Vegas? ‘We won't have trouble recruiting' https://t.co/JkMo6FoJZp — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 14, 2026

One imagines the goal this time would be to sign a long-term deal. Could that happen with the Mets? Let's just say we have our doubts.

I think it makes more sense to see him traded at the deadline…

The Phillies (if they aren't too offended by what happened last winter) could come back for him. Nightengale mentioned them in his article.

Would the Blue Jays try to bring him back? I doubt he'd want to work with the Blue Jays' front office… I doubt there's room for him on the field… and I doubt the front office, which is pushing for a salary cap, would want to make room for him on the payroll.

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