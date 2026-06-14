Aaron Judge is no longer the king of New York

In New York, there's always a debate over who's the king of the city. And only two names come up in that discussion: Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

But now, unless Judge hoists the World Series trophy by blasting his share of home runs over the fence during the Fall Classic, Brunson put an end to the debate last night (Saturday).

The fact that the Knicks won their first championship in over five decades has now settled the matter. Especially given how Brunson dominated in that game, becoming the only Knicks player to score more than 40 points in an NBA Finals game.

JALEN BRUNSON IS THE 2026 NBA FINALS MVP! Brunson averaged 32.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.6 APG in the NBA Finals, leading the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years pic.twitter.com/dsfOMsrjyr — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

Judge's three MVP titles are certainly impressive, but in the Big Apple, it's playoff performances and championships that matter most.

Although a .236 batting average and an 822 OPS during the postseason aren't disastrous, they fall well short of Judge's regular-season performances, where he currently boasts a .291 batting average and a 1.022 OPS.

The debate over who is the king of New York is, however, rather pointless, as the city has two gems to admire all year round.

Fans should instead focus now on the Yankees' quest to bring a first MLB championship back to New York since 2009. And with the Knicks' title now in the bag, this might be the Bombers' year in a rather weak American League.

But to make that happen, Judge will need to return to the lineup in top form. The same goes for Giancarlo Stanton and Max Fried.

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