The United States has once again reminded Canada who’s in charge

The 2026 World Cup has really kicked off in recent days, as the three host countries—Mexico, Canada, and the United States—have all played their opening matches.

The result?

Canada is the only host country that failed to deliver a victory to its fans, settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was an extremely frustrating match yesterday afternoon, as Canada sorely lacked opportunism in a game it could have easily won.

This draw, which felt like a loss, became all the more frustrating when Canadian fans watched their rivals, the United States, make short work of Paraguay last night, winning 4-1.

The U.S. team played brilliantly, showcasing talent, speed, opportunism, and cohesion.

In short, once again, the United States showed Canada who's boss, as 2026 truly represents the Americans' year in the world of sports—at least when it comes to Canada.

Folarin Balogun scores a beauty for his SECOND goal, and the USA leads by three! pic.twitter.com/hzz7OEUZUC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 13, 2026

It's really getting tiresome to see the United States be so good at a sport yet again, especially after watching Canada lose the gold medal at the Olympics.

We remember that Canada lacked opportunism in that final, just as was the case yesterday in the Canadian team's opening match against Bosnia.

It seems like a lack of opportunism is truly a national problem.

Canada is the only host country to have dropped its opening match, which is truly frustrating and discouraging, especially for those who watched the game and saw just how much Jesse Marsch's squad could have—and should have—won it.

At least Canada managed to pick up a very important point, which keeps their hopes alive for a spot in the knockout stage.

Canada still has to face Switzerland and Qatar to conclude the group stage, and then the top two teams in the group will advance to the next round.

Furthermore, what could save Canada is that the top 8 third-place finishers from the 12 World Cup groups will also advance from the group stage to the knockout phase.

A win against Qatar is now a must, given that the match against Switzerland is likely to be a tough one.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

David Pagnotta: Re Blue Jackets: There's some talk they're gonna start exploring [moving] Elvis Merzlikins again – Leafs Morning Take (6/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2026

– Must-read.

NEW for @TheAthletic,

‘Hug it out?' How the seven players in this Stanley Cup Final who played in the Olympic gold medal game as USA-Canada rivals, moved past it as NHL teammates https://t.co/k33o4K8I5a — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 13, 2026

– Wow, what a great win for the Alouettes.