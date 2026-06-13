The Rockies no longer feel at home on their home turf

Yesterday, against the Athletics, the Colorado Rockies suffered their 44th loss of the season. That high number of losses puts the team in last place in Major League Baseball. Nothing very surprising, you might say, and you'd be absolutely right: the Rockies are terrible.

In fact, at this rate, Warren Schaeffer's team is on track to suffer more than 100 losses for four consecutive years. In 2025, they suffered 119 losses.

It's no surprise, then, that fewer and fewer Colorado fans are showing up at Coors Field, the team's home stadium. This reality means that fans of other teams are practically taking over the place, wearing their favorites' colors game after game.

It's a sad reality that's hard to accept for the organization's members, and especially for manager Warren Schaeffer. Schaeffer, who officially took the helm last November, is starting to get fed up with seeing his team's fans pushed into the background by visitors who have become almost unwelcome.

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer says the number of opposing fans who come to Coors Field bothers him. “The only people we have to blame are ourselves.” (Via: @DNVRSaez) pic.twitter.com/0n2kqw59TR — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 9, 2026

Fortunately for him, he claims to be colorblind and is therefore unable to recognize the blue of the Dodgers or the red of the Cardinals that proliferates in the stands at the Rockies' home games. Is this a joke on his part? Who knows. It's still a nice way to get a message across.

The fact remains that the pride of the entire organization has ultimately been hurt, and for the players, it's difficult to find any source of motivation whatsoever.

In short, Warren Schaeffer is speaking out on behalf of his teammates, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the situation, and he doesn't shy away from pointing out that the Rockies are solely to blame for Denver baseball fans' lack of interest in their team due to their mediocrity.

The Rockies have been the laughingstock of Major League Baseball for far too long, and it's only natural that fans have lost interest.

How can the situation be remedied? By becoming a tad more respectable and playing better baseball.

I remember that when they first arrived in the Majors, the Rockies used to terrorize the teams that came to Coors Field with their power. Players like Larry Walker, Vinny Castilla, Dante Bichette, and Andres Galarraga would go on a tear against pitchers left to their own devices, and the visitors couldn't wait to get out of there.

Long gone are the days when the Rockies' home field was a hostile place. Over time, this stadium has become an amusement park where visitors take the opportunity to pad their win-loss records and gain a bit of confidence heading into their next games.

By speaking out and sharing his thoughts, Schaeffer hopes to turn things around, but it will take much more than words for victories to return and for Rockies fans to regain their faith in the team.

The team shows little sign of improvement, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel. A tunnel that stretches from season to season, and God knows a baseball season can be a long one at times.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.