Oliver Kapanen is better than Mason McTavish in three areas

Once again this year, we can expect a busy offseason from Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens, with several issues on the table.

The Habs want to improve immediately ahead of next season, and that involves three potential acquisitions: a second-line center, a top-6 winger, and a right-handed defenseman.

The most pressing need is clearly a second-line center—a need that was already identified last summer but ultimately never addressed.

In fact, it ended up being temporarily filled by the pleasant surprise that turned out to be Oliver Kapanen.

The Finnish center performed well under the circumstances as a rookie, racking up 37 points—including 22 goals—in 82 games as a 22-year-old rookie.

However, things went south late in the season, and especially in the playoffs, which completely reignites the need for a second center heading into the 2026-2027 season.

This means the team needs a clear upgrade over Oliver Kapanen to best complement Ivan Demidov.

One of the names that has come up most frequently in recent months is Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks, though by the latest reports, he might not be as big an upgrade as we think.

McTavish would be an upgrade over Kapanen in terms of puck-handling skills as a playmaker and overall offensive ability, but he's just as much of a non-factor in transition, is much slower, and takes more penalties. He would be an upgrade over Kap but not as much of one as you'd want https://t.co/8NAn2ftiRo pic.twitter.com/A6UfLLF67I — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 13, 2026

McTavish is often a popular name among Montreal Canadiens fans as a potential acquisition this summer, given that he is a 23-year-old center standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 219 pounds.

People remember his prowess in junior hockey and with Team Canada Junior, and see him as a talented pest.

But ultimately, when you really analyze the comparison between Kapanen and McTavish—beyond his talent with the puck as a playmaker and his overall offensive contribution—McTavish has nothing more to offer than Kapanen.

In fact, as the Twitter account JFresh explains, based on its advanced statistics model, McTavish is just as ineffective in transition as Kapanen; he's slower and takes more penalties.

Kapanen is therefore better in three areas: he's better defensively, he has better speed, and he's more disciplined.

So all in all, it's clear that McTavish wouldn't solve all of the Habs' problems overnight, if we're to believe this data.

And even though we really like the name—given that he was the third overall pick in 2021—McTavish still hasn't taken a step in the NHL, while his best season is 52 points in 76 games, including 22 goals, the same total as Kapanen in his rookie season.

Of course, we have to consider the fact that a change of scenery could do McTavish a world of good, as he clearly hasn't found his place with the Ducks

Perhaps by changing teams, McTavish would finally reach his full potential—the one we saw in him when he was drafted third overall in 2021.

But for now, in terms of advanced stats and even general stats, the 23-year-old Ducks center is clearly not a silver bullet.

Some rumors about Mason McTavish potentially being on the move (MTL?). He's still young and has some promising small-area skill, but his lack of foot speed, defensive involvement, and limited time with the puck are all red flags. pic.twitter.com/S0JkIhcij5 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 13, 2026

So it would really be a case of thinking twice before completing a trade for McTavish, which would relegate Kapanen to the third line—unless, of course, he's part of the trade.

In a Nutshell

– That would be incredible.

Way too early, and has loftier goals…but still kinda tantalizing: If wins its group and finishes 3rd, it's almost certain they'd face off in Santa Clara in the round of 32. On Canada Day. — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) June 13, 2026

– And rightly so.

Marsch is showing signs of impatience, pointing the finger at Davidhttps://t.co/h2NWoYP7GF — RDS (@RDSca) June 13, 2026

– Well said.