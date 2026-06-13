“No means no”: Carter Hart responds to fans’ jabs at him

Tomorrow night, the Hurricanes will have the chance to win the Stanley Cup. The team is just one win away from the title and will need to win one of their next two games against the Golden Knights to be crowned champions.

For their part, the Knights need to find solutions… and if they want to mount a comeback, they'll need better performances from Carter Hart.

The starting goaltender in Vegas is having a tough series, as he is the first goaltender in history to have allowed at least four goals in each of his first five games in the finals. But earlier in this series, another incident involving Hart drew attention, as Hurricanes fans chanted “No means no” at him in reference to the legal saga in which he was involved.

And Hart, who spoke to the media today, was asked exactly what he thought of those jabs directed at him.

His response? It's all just noise.

#CarterHart of the #VegasGoldenKnights addresses ‘NO MEANS NO' chant and calls it ‘just noise' despite it referring to the #sexualassault trial last year where he was a defendant: pic.twitter.com/Yg77cgLuzx — Blaire Wilson (@blairewilsonprj) June 13, 2026

Hart played the same old tune, claiming that both arenas are loud and that it's a pleasure to play in either of them. He then concluded his response by repeating that it's all just noise to his ears.

Remember that before the start of the final, a question about what he had taken the time to learn following the trial had led to an abrupt end to Hart's press conference. That wasn't the case today, but it felt like the goalie quickly wanted to deflect the question.

That's no surprise, let's be honest.

Speaking of Hart, it's worth noting that even though he practiced separately from the group today (he skated on a different rink with Sean Burke), John Tortorella confirmed that the goalie will be in net tomorrow night. The coach also took the opportunity to give him a vote of confidence.

Let's see how it plays out… and if he'll be able to help his team force a decisive Game 7, which would take place in Carolina in front of fans who've been taunting him relentlessly since the start of the finals.

Why is Torts confident in Hart? “I know him. I know there's a better game in him. We've gotta do a better job around him. You can look at the numbers…but I've gotta look at things differently & watch what the play is going on around him, & what type of goals are being scored.” pic.twitter.com/Yme9Phw0Of — VGKJoe (@TheVGKnights) June 13, 2026

In Brief

– Canada's group is wide open.

First surprise of this World Cup! Qatar snatched a draw in the final seconds of the match and it's a perfect tie in Group B, Canada's group!#fifaworldcup #qatar #switzerland #rcsports pic.twitter.com/nnq05HBYCt — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 13, 2026

– Makes sense.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Cale Makar/Avalanche: The one thing I do believe is that every decision Colorado has made has been about being able to sign Makar—everything, even the Mikko Rantanen situation to a large degree – 32 Thoughts (6/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2026

– Will we see Reilly Smith in action tomorrow night?