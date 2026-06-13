“No means no”: Carter Hart responds to fans’ jabs at him

Félix Forget
“No means no”: Carter Hart responds to fans’ jabs at him
Credit: Candice Ward/Getty Images

Tomorrow night, the Hurricanes will have the chance to win the Stanley Cup. The team is just one win away from the title and will need to win one of their next two games against the Golden Knights to be crowned champions.

For their part, the Knights need to find solutions… and if they want to mount a comeback, they'll need better performances from Carter Hart.

The starting goaltender in Vegas is having a tough series, as he is the first goaltender in history to have allowed at least four goals in each of his first five games in the finals. But earlier in this series, another incident involving Hart drew attention, as Hurricanes fans chanted “No means no” at him in reference to the legal saga in which he was involved.

And Hart, who spoke to the media today, was asked exactly what he thought of those jabs directed at him.

His response? It's all just noise.

Hart played the same old tune, claiming that both arenas are loud and that it's a pleasure to play in either of them. He then concluded his response by repeating that it's all just noise to his ears.

Remember that before the start of the final, a question about what he had taken the time to learn following the trial had led to an abrupt end to Hart's press conference. That wasn't the case today, but it felt like the goalie quickly wanted to deflect the question.

That's no surprise, let's be honest.

Speaking of Hart, it's worth noting that even though he practiced separately from the group today (he skated on a different rink with Sean Burke), John Tortorella confirmed that the goalie will be in net tomorrow night. The coach also took the opportunity to give him a vote of confidence.

Let's see how it plays out… and if he'll be able to help his team force a decisive Game 7, which would take place in Carolina in front of fans who've been taunting him relentlessly since the start of the finals.


In Brief

– Canada's group is wide open.

– Makes sense.

– Will we see Reilly Smith in action tomorrow night?

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