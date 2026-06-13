Nick Suzuki in the running for the Selke Trophy: Five Montrealers’ votes are causing a stir

About a week ago, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki won the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded to the National Hockey League forward who demonstrates the best defensive skills.

This is quite an accomplishment for Suzuki, even though it had been expected for some time, given that he has received numerous votes over the past several seasons.

This feat really highlights Suzuki's importance and talent, as he is the first player since Guy Carbonneau in 1992 to win this trophy.

In short, we're all very happy for Suzuki, especially since he won the honor by a landslide with 151 first-place votes out of a possible 198 electors.

So there was clearly no debate regarding the recipient of the Selke Trophy.

However, despite this, several voters—47, to be exact—chose a player other than Nick Suzuki to win the Selke, and among them are five Montreal-based journalists.

Anthony Cirelli was a popular choice among these five journalists covering the Canadiens.

Montreal-based voters who did not rank Habs captain Nick Suzuki first for the Selke Trophy: • Marc-Antoine Godin: Shane Pinto•

Guillaume Lefrançois: Anthony

Cirelli• Jonathan Bernier: Anthony

Cirelli• Francois Gagnon: Anthony Cirelli • Patrick Lalime: Ryan McLeod pic.twitter.com/exa3xabfFk — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 12, 2026

In short, Godin, Lefrançois, Bernier, Gagnon, and Lalime all chose another player over Habs captain Nick Suzuki as their pick for the Selke Trophy winner.

This might seem surprising, considering they're Montreal-based journalists, but at the same time, with all the pressure from fans in Montreal and the potential for criticism, it's understandable.

If they vote for a Habs player, they're called biased journalists, but when they don't vote for a Habs player, they get called out.

So it's a tough choice either way.

On one hand, Montreal-based journalists are accused of Habs bias, and on the other, they're shamed in the comments for not voting for a local player for an award. https://t.co/mdIbkO1Ndy — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 13, 2026

One might think that the pressure in Montreal doesn't influence their votes, but it's clear that it plays a role.

In short, the pressure is clearly intense in Montreal, as journalists think twice before voting for a Montreal Canadiens player.

In a Nutshell

– Indeed.

Every time a player flops and rolls around at #fifaworldcup26 I will think of Brayden McNabb coming back from a slap shot to the face. Love the soccer but the acting is embarrassing. — Daren Millard (@darenmillard) June 13, 2026

– Must-read.

Canada needed a hero for their first World Cup point. They turned to an oft-forgotten veteran, who delivered. How hometown hero Cyle Larin scored the biggest goal of his career and kept #CANMNT's knockout round hopes alive, as detailed in @TheAthleticFC'shttps://t.co/3rFQj9yYlx — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) June 13, 2026

– Magnificent performance by the United States.