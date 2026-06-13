For once, Louis Varland got off easy
The Blue Jays hosted the Yankees this afternoon. And let's just say the Toronto team didn't exactly live up to expectations.
And when I say the team, I mean everyone… except Kevin Gausman. He was good.
The Blue Jays' No. 1 pitcher came out to win. He pitched seven innings, giving up just one run.
On the mound, he looked dominant.
Aside from Kazuma Okamoto's home run, the Blue Jays weren't exactly dominant offensively. In fact, it was a festival of runners left on base.
The Blue Jays managed just one hit in ten opportunities with runners on base. That clearly didn't help.
Ernie Clement was asked to bunt in the eighth with runners on base… Charles McAdoo batted with the bases loaded and two outs… It looks like John Schneider didn't manage to win.
Alejandro Kirk (who is gradually coming back from an injury) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who has a sore back) stayed on the bench.
But what didn't help was that in the ninth, with the score tied 1-1, Louis Varland let a runner reach base before giving up a home run to Paul Goldschmidt.
That made all the difference.
Varland was charged with the loss. He gave up his third and fourth earned runs of the season—just days after allowing his second.
The Blue Jays can certainly forgive him. That said, he is not expected to be available tomorrow, while Patrick Corbin will start…
- Tarik Skubal is back.
- On Tuesday, Daulton Varsho is expected to resume baseball activities.
- Roman Anthony is still feeling pain.
- Mookie Betts broke Yoshinobu Yamamoto's perfect game in the 8th. The pitcher gave up a home run in the 9th.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.