For once, Louis Varland got off easy

The Blue Jays hosted the Yankees this afternoon. And let's just say the Toronto team didn't exactly live up to expectations.

And when I say the team, I mean everyone… except Kevin Gausman. He was good.

The Blue Jays' No. 1 pitcher came out to win. He pitched seven innings, giving up just one run.

On the mound, he looked dominant.

HAVE YOURSELF AN OUTING, KEVIN GAUSMAN pic.twitter.com/iqcF7EytWL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2026

Aside from Kazuma Okamoto's home run, the Blue Jays weren't exactly dominant offensively. In fact, it was a festival of runners left on base.

The Blue Jays managed just one hit in ten opportunities with runners on base. That clearly didn't help.

#BlueJays lose 3-1.

1-10 with RISP, 10 left on base tells the story. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 13, 2026

Ernie Clement was asked to bunt in the eighth with runners on base… Charles McAdoo batted with the bases loaded and two outs… It looks like John Schneider didn't manage to win.

Alejandro Kirk (who is gradually coming back from an injury) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who has a sore back) stayed on the bench.

But what didn't help was that in the ninth, with the score tied 1-1, Louis Varland let a runner reach base before giving up a home run to Paul Goldschmidt.

That made all the difference.

Paul Goldschmidt homers in the top of the ninth to give the Yankees the lead. pic.twitter.com/WzDpC6xuo0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2026

Varland was charged with the loss. He gave up his third and fourth earned runs of the season—just days after allowing his second.

The Blue Jays can certainly forgive him. That said, he is not expected to be available tomorrow, while Patrick Corbin will start…

PMLB

Tarik Skubal is back.

Tarik Skubal in his first start off the IL: pic.twitter.com/NHA0xiqTu8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 13, 2026

On Tuesday, Daulton Varsho is expected to resume baseball activities.

#BlueJays are aiming for Tuesday for Daulton Varsho to resume activities after getting a cortisone shot in his wrist. “It's three to five days of nothing, then getting back to it. Hopefully it's a quick turnaround after that,” Schneider said. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 13, 2026

Roman Anthony is still feeling pain.

Roman Anthony says that he still feels pain when he tries to swing. – @SmittyOnMLB pic.twitter.com/KclR9Q0lbW — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 13, 2026

Mookie Betts broke Yoshinobu Yamamoto's perfect game in the 8th. The pitcher gave up a home run in the 9th.

Oh no… Yamamoto loses his perfect game bid with 2 outs in the 8th as Betts can't make this play at SS. pic.twitter.com/XfFDWWtebc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 13, 2026

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