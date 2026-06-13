Cam Schlittler finds Blue Jays fans easy to rile up

Cam Schlittler is having a breakout season in a Yankees uniform. The young starting pitcher has the best ERA in the American League so far this season (1.87) and has been truly dominant on the mound.

He's the best starter in a rotation that relies on Max Fried (who is currently injured) and Gerrit Cole, after all. That says a lot.

And today, Schlittler will take the mound for his team in a matchup against the Blue Jays. He'll use the opportunity to reconnect with Toronto fans… and he's also taken the chance to tease them a bit.

When asked about the atmosphere awaiting him in Toronto, Schlittler said that the fans there are passionate… but he also added that, in his view, it's easy to get under their skin.

And the Yankees starter makes no secret of it: he doesn't like them very much.

‘They're easy to rage-bait': Cam Schlittler takes AL-best 1.87 ERA into hostile territory in Toronto https://t.co/sHIQhyJfxs — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 13, 2026

We know that last year, the Blue Jays ended the Yankees' season in a series largely dominated by Toronto. Schlittler pitched only in the Bronx during that series, allowing just two earned runs over six and a third innings.

And earlier this year, he also took the loss against the Jays in a game at Yankee Stadium, this time by a score of 2-1. He generally performs well against them, but hasn't managed to get the win.

We know Schlittler has been no stranger to such remarks since his arrival in the Majors. He's notably had run-ins with Red Sox fans in recent months, and it feels like the starter is walking a fine line between confidence and arrogance.

And after watching Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taunt the Yankees and their fans for years, Schlittler is now stepping up to the plate in a rivalry between the two clubs that continues to intensify.

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