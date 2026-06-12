When Larry Robinson showers John Tortorella with praise…

If there's one head coach who's definitely got people talking, it's John Tortorella. The fiery coach has his own unique style, and not everyone is a fan.

When he was hired by the Vegas Golden Knights with just a few games left in the regular season, many people had a lot of questions.

One of the questions on many people's minds was: why is Tortorella getting another chance behind an NHL bench?

After all, this is the first time since 2004 that he's reached the Stanley Cup Final, back when he won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (and Martin St. Louis).

However, there are more people than you might think who appreciate his work behind the bench in the NHL.

One of those names is Larry Robinson, a legend of the Montreal Canadiens.

“He's done a pretty masterful job back there.” Larry Robinson can appreciate better than anyone what John Tortorella has done with the Golden Knights. Robinson took over the Devils with 8 games left in 2000 and guided them to the Cup.https://t.co/jEnwXvTh0b — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 12, 2026

“He's done a remarkable job in Vegas. It's a little strange to see him so calm behind the bench, but he's incredible.” – Larry Robinson

If anyone knows what they're talking about, it's Robinson.

During the 1999-2000 season, he took over the New Jersey Devils with eight regular-season games remaining. He went on to win the championship as head coach.

You could say Torts' situation is pretty much the same, as he's just two wins away from another Stanley Cup ring.

The problem? He can't afford any more mistakes, since his team is now facing elimination. There's one game left in Vegas (the next one on Saturday night) before heading back to Carolina for Game 7 (if there is one).

In a nutshell

– It's a bit of a stretch, but he deserves to be recognized for this honor.

Is Jordan Staal now the leading candidate for the Conn Smythe?#SoundTheSiren #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/FigpuHIyY1 — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 12, 2026

– Must-read.

– The former CF Montréal player made his mark against Bosnia and Herzegovina.