The CH should not sign Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafrenière is struggling to make his mark as an impact player in the NHL. In fact, I'd say it's more of an issue with the Rangers, because he doesn't seem to be getting the opportunities he needs to prove himself.

This season, he tied his personal best for points (57), but let's just say that's far from the production expected of a talented forward drafted with the very first overall pick… six years ago.

A change of scenery could certainly do him some good to jumpstart his career.

He's obviously already been linked to the Habs, because he's from Quebec, but also because he could help the Habs' top six.

However, you have to look beyond that to realize he wouldn't necessarily be a good acquisition for the Habs.

-Feel-good story: Brandon Bussi and #SoundTheSiren are one win away from the 2026 Stanley Cup -Should the #GoHabsGo trade for #NYR and Quebec native Alexis Lafrenière? That and more in the latest ‘Sick Puck Links'!@thesickpodcasts @sickpodnhl https://t.co/nAZbFT01Q0 — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 12, 2026

First, let's talk about the fact that he's from Quebec. It's clear that for the vast majority of Quebec hockey players, playing for the Montreal Canadiens would be a dream.

However, we know better than anyone that the pressure on a Quebec player playing in Montreal is enormous. Even more so when he's an overall first-round pick and is struggling to establish himself as an impact player.

Remember the case of Jonathan Drouin?

That's one of the reasons why I believe Kent Hughes shouldn't draft him.

Next, we need to talk about his player profile.

He certainly has talent, and with a guy like Ivan Demidov, there could be some chemistry because Demidov is the type of player who makes others better, even though he's only 20.

However, the Habs are currently looking for a third-line center to support Nick Suzuki, and Lafrenière is a winger, which isn't ideal.

Otherwise, to bolster the offense, the Habs might be tempted to add a power forward—a physical player for the top six on offense.

Once again, Laffy doesn't really fit the profile of a power forward.

He isn't shy about delivering hits, but on average, he's averaged just over one hit per game since the start of his career…

He's not really the physical forward the Habs are looking for.

And we also have to consider his acquisition cost.

Although he's probably not worth several high-quality prospects or a mix of prospects and established players, it will still cost a pretty penny to acquire him.

We also have to take into account his $7.45 million-per-season contract for another six seasons…

For a Quebec native who doesn't fit what the Habs are looking for, who's struggling to establish himself, and who costs as much as Juraj Slafkovsky, I don't see why this would be a good idea.

There are other, far more interesting players on the market right now who are a much better fit for the Habs and their needs.

In a nutshell

– He won his bet.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Michael McCarron extension/Wild: All I heard was that Nashville's last offer was nowhere near this; McCarron gambled and he won – FAN Hockey Show (6/9) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2026

– What a game by Philpot. The Alouettes finally won 37-30 against the Argos.

ANOTHER TD FROM PHILPOT, WHAT A GAME pic.twitter.com/V6XDsZliuQ — HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 13, 2026

– Kirk was back in the lineup, and it feels good.